Retail

Amiri Opens Tokyo Flagship

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QukEU_0gsOQrCC00

On the heels of a new Shanghai boutique, Amiri, the fast-growing Los Angeles luxury label, has opened a store in Tokyo as part of the brand’s ambitious retail rollout.

The store is located in Tokyo’s iconic fashion district, Minami-Aoyama.

Led by chief executive officer and creative director Mike Amiri, in collaboration with Parisian design studio NOCOD, the Tokyo store furthers the brand’s presence in Asia, alongside its Shanghai flagship, which was its first international opening on July 8. Renzo Rossi’s OTB Group and Staff International are assisting as licensees and will help with distribution in the new market.

With a 20 percent investment from Rossi’s OTB in 2019, L.A.-based Amiri has been in building mode, and Amiri expects to generate $250 million in sales this year. The company sells its women’s and men’s collections globally in 160 boutiques and department stores worldwide.

Japan has been a pivotal market since the brand’s inception in 2014, both in supporting the brand’s artists and influencing it.

With a relaxed West Coast vibe, the store, which opened July 15, carries the full range of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections, accessories, footwear and leather goods. The store also offers an exclusive Tokyo capsule collection, reimagining Amiri’s signature bones stack motif in the red and white of Japan ’s national flags across hoodies, T-shirts, sweaters, swim trunks and a trucker hat.

The company uses the city’s personality as a springboard for the store’s design, which has a feeling of warmth, intimacy and modernism. The bottom floor is entirely glass fronted, blurring the distinction between inside and out, while above, the store’s “floating” base envelops the second floor in site-specific black plaster.

Spanning two floors and 1,675 square feet, the shop translates Amiri’s design codes to a gallery-esque environment built around space and light.

White concrete walls are punctuated by suspended rails in brushed chrome with marble accents. Oak podiums and artisanal checkerboard rugs provide warmth to curated seating areas, where furniture, low daybeds and sculptural tables offer spaces for customers to relax and spend time.

A featured aspect of the interior is a custom, commissioned artwork by U.S. artist Wes Lang, whose work decorates many of Amiri’s flagship locations and who worked alongside the designer on the brand’s art-driven fall 2022 collection.

As reported, Amiri opened a store earlier this month in Shanghai on the city’s West Ninjang Road, situated inside the JC Plaza, formerly the home of the JC Mandarin Hotel. That store is part of the complex that includes OTB’s Maison Margiela, Jil Sander and Marni. Amiri’s distinctive L.A. spirit was transported to Shanghai, where natural and industrial worlds combined across suspended stainless-steel rails, marble touches and sold wood shelving. That store has a predominant feeling of openness with repeated use of mirrors, which reflect the natural light from outside.

In addition to Tokyo and Shanghai, Amiri has freestanding stores in L.A., New York, Miami and Las Vegas. By yearend, the brand plans to open additional stores in Atlanta, Chicago and Dubai.

In June, Amiri showed his men’s spring 2023 collection for the first time in Paris at the Jardin des Plantes, the main botanical garden in France, where guests included Russell Westbrook and Greg Lauren, who supported their fellow American designer and friend, as reported. Amiri relaunched his womenswear for spring 2022 and nabbed the windows of both Bergdorf Goodman and Maxfield.

IN THIS ARTICLE
