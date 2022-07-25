ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

All Rise's Ruthie Ann Miles Previews Sherri and Sara's Alternate Reality Duet — Watch Musical Sneak Peek

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGp82_0gsOQm1n00

It’s an All Rise like you’ve never seen — or heard! — before.

In this Tuesday’s episode (OWN, 8/7c), Judge Lola Carmichael dreams of a world where she made different choices, leading her BFF Mark to end up on the bench instead of her. But that’s only one of the big changes in the alternate reality scenario, which finds all of Lola’s loved ones working different jobs and acting like new people.

“We have these versions of ourselves in this dream episode that are so bizarre and so quirky and so fun,” Ruthie Ann Miles, who plays Lola’s judicial assistant Sherri, tells TVLine. “I think the audience is going to have a blast watching these different versions of the characters, especially if they already know and love the show.”

As Lola’s righthand woman, Sherri is often silent in the courtroom, but in this alternate universe, the mild-mannered Sherri transforms into a lawyer with a personality that is “out of control.” “Dream Sherri is objecting left and right, and she knows all of her Latin legal terms,” Miles previews.

While Miles says playing this new iteration of Sherri was “a lot of fun to dive into,” the experience was also a bit nerve-wracking. Upon getting the script, “the first thing that went through my head is, ‘I don’t know who Dream Sherri is,'” Miles recalls. “They were writing these things, and I was like, ‘None of this is Sherri. Sherri would never do that.’ I was so self-conscious [during filming] because none of this lined up with all the character work and groundwork that I had done for years. So I was like, ‘You guys gotta tell me if this is OK,’ and they were like, ‘No, this is funny. Go bigger here, do less, things like that.'”

The episode also provided Miles with the opportunity to sing with her costar Lindsay Mendez, whom she’s known for over a decade from their time on Broadway stages. In the alt world, Lindsay’s character Sara is a law school grad-turned-Las Vegas headliner, and Sherri is a superfan. At their law school reunion, Sara and Sherri belt out “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” by Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer, as seen in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek.

“They had a different song choice at first, and I was like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s a bit obscure ’80s reference. I guess that could be fun,'” Miles shares. “And then they turned around and came back with ‘No More Tears,’ and I was like, ding ding ding. They got us on the nose, because this is Barbra Streisand and Donna Summers. We know these people, we know this song. And it was just like, ‘OK, I know exactly who we are and exactly what we’re playing and exactly what this disco beat is.”

Miles was familiar with the duet, but had never performed it before, and certainly not with the added layer of drunk Sherri on top of it, which “became a whole new level of reintroduction to the song,” the actress says with a laugh.

In the end, the musical moment was a memorable one for Miles because of what it represented for her and Mendez. “For us to be able to get together in the studio, and not only sing together, but have a flavor of our old life together was really meaningful and very special and beyond fun,” Miles gushes.

All Rise fans, press play above on the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts!

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

What's Up With Virgin River's New Doc? Alexandra Breckenridge Talks Jack's Alleged 'Competition' in Season 4

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following article contains spoilers from Virgin River Season 4, now streaming on Netflix. We need to talk about Cameron. One of the new faces introduced in Virgin River‘s fourth season, Dr. Hayek (Mark Ghanimé) makes an instant impression on the townsfolk, especially the ladies of the sewing circle. And can you blame them? It’s not every day that a handsome new doctor moves to the middle-of-nowhere locale, so it comes as no surprise when Muriel tells Jack, “It’s about time you got some competition around here, mister.”   No Virgin River fan worth their salt actually...
TV SERIES
TVLine

AMC's Interview With the Vampire Series Gets October Premiere Date — Watch First Full-Length Trailer

Three iconic bloodsuckers are born anew in the just-released trailer for AMC’s adaptation of Interview With the Vampire. Revealed Friday during the series’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the trailer offers fans their first taste of Lestat, Louis, Claudia and more of Anne Rice’s beloved characters in action. We also learned that the series will debut on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c. The first two episodes will be available to stream on AMC+ that same night.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Amanda Seyfried Reveals She Lost ‘Wicked’ Role to Ariana Grande: ‘I Literally Bent Over Backwards’

She was changed for good. Amanda Seyfried was rehearsing for her Wicked movie audition while playing Elizabeth Holmes on Hulu’s The Dropout. The Mean Girls star, 36, was asked about the craziest thing she’s done to secure a role during an interview with Backstage published on Tuesday, July 19, and her answer came as a major surprise to fans. “I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked,” Seyfried said. “Last summer, while I was playing Elizabeth on the weekends, I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked — because I wanted it that much that I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you.'”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Summer
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Lindsay Mendez
Us Weekly

‘New Amsterdam’ Star Freema Agyeman Reveals She Is Not Returning for the Series’ 5th and Final Season: ‘Fanfic — It’s Over to You to Tell the Rest!’

The doctor is out! New Amsterdam star Freema Agyeman revealed she is not returning for the fifth and final season of the medical drama. “Dearest Dam Fam. First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt thank you for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support!” the 43-year-old British actress — who has portrayed […]
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed

Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternate Reality#Previews#All Rise#Latin
TVLine

Kate McKinnon Reveals Why She Left Saturday Night Live After 11 Seasons

In a new interview, two-time Emmy winner Kate McKinnon is opening up her decision to depart Saturday Night Live following an 11-season stint on the late-night sketch series. “I thought about [leaving] for a very long time, and it was very, very hard,” McKinnon said during Thursday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on Saturday Night Live. So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, ‘My body was tired,’ and I felt like it was time.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

20 Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming

Celebrity feuds are so captivating that there’s even an award-winning Ryan Murphy anthology TV series devoted to the topic. While some A-list beefs seem inevitable — Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B, for example, or Jef Holm vs. Arie Luyendyk Jr. — others seem to come out of nowhere. Freddie Prinze Jr., for instance, spoke ill […]
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser Reveals an Older and Wiser Worf, Geordi and Dr. Crusher — Watch

Click here to read the full article. The gang’s all here… and looking more distinguished than ever, we have to say. Jean-Luc Picard’s old Enterprise crew is reuniting in full in the upcoming third (and final) season of Star Trek: Picard, as we can see in a new teaser released during the Paramount+ show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday. In the teaser, Michael Dorn (Worf), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge) and Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher) make their Picard debuts as we hear snippets of dialogue from each character. (And man, the white hair and goatee on Worf really suits...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’ Star Marg Helgenberger Tributes Paul Sorvino After the ‘Goodfellas’ Star’s Death

Stars are paying tribute to actor Paul Sorvino upon learning of his death on Monday. The Goodfellas star died at 83 years old. Sorvino starred in a number of films, including Baz Luhrmann’s interpretation of Romeo + Juliet, Nixon, The Gambler and The Cooler. His daughter is Mira Sorvino. The Oscar winner paid tribute to her late father earlier today.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy Season 19: Niko Terho Added as New Resident, Reuniting With Thing About Harry's Jake Borelli

Click here to read the full article. Grey’s Anatomy is staging a rom-com reunion this fall. Niko Terho, who starred opposite Jake Borelli in the 2020 Freeform movie The Thing About Harry, has boarded the venerable ABC medical drama for Season 19. Per Deadline, Terho will play Lucas Adams, a first-year surgical resident described as “the charming black sheep of his family. Likable to a fault, he has a great mind, but doesn’t have the grades to match,” according to the official character breakdown. “He’s determined to prove himself as a surgeon, just like many in his family that have...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

48K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy