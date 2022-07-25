ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ferrari and Lego Teamed Up to Make an Incredibly Realistic Daytona SP3 Model

By Bryan Hood
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGM4Z_0gsOQkGL00

Lego worked directly with Ferrari to make sure it did the Daytona SP3 justice.

While designing its latest hyper-detailed Technic car model, the Danish toymaker sent a team to Italy to witness the dazzling supercar being built, according to Car and Driver. The information gained from the trip allowed Lego to create a set that does so much more than just look good on display.

The famed toymaker spent two years working on its 1:8-scale Daytona SP3 model to make sure it got every detail just right. As part of the process, a team of designers, including model lead Aurelien Rouffiange, were dispatched to the Prancing Horses’s Maranello headquarters to watch the automaker’s engineers build its ‘60s-inspired speed machine from the ground up. This gave the team a better understanding of what makes the vehicle special than it would have gained from just studying its schematics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tP8S_0gsOQkGL00
Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3  Lego

Because both companies were working on their respective Daytona SP3s at the same time, there were occasional difficulties that don’t come up when you’re creating a model based on a finished product. “So many times, you spend two to three weeks on a small detail and [Ferrari] said ‘Yes, it’s good,’” Rouffiange told the publication. “And then the week after, ‘By the way, we changed it. It’s not like that anymore,’ and then you have to go back and do something new.”

All that extra work looks to have been worth the hassle, though. The Lego Technic Daytona SP3, which measures 23 inches in length, doesn’t just look like the flamboyant track machine it’s based on, it also shares some of its functionality. There are several elements that work similarly to their full-size counterparts, like the replica 829 hp V-12 and its working eight-speed transmission. The car is also equipped with opening butterfly-style doors and a removable black panel roof. The entire set consists of 3,778 pieces, some of which are unique to this specific model.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grtGb_0gsOQkGL00

Impressed? You can buy Lego’s version of the Daytona SP3 now through its website. The set is aimed at enthusiasts age 18 and older and costs $399.99. That may seem like a steep price to pay for Legos, but it’s a whole lot less than the full-sized car’s seven-figure price tag.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

An Ultra-Rare 1968 Ferrari Daytona Prototype Will Be Auctioned During Monterey Car Week

Click here to read the full article. A prototype of one of Ferrari’s most beloved models is set to go up for grabs next month. RM Sotheby’s will auction off a stunning pre-production example of the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 during Monterey Car Week. The silver speed demon is one of three prototypes made before the final Scaglietti-built grand tourer made its debut at the Paris Salon in 1968. As legend has it, Ferrari only built the 365 GTB/4 because its factory wasn’t ready to start production of a planned rear-mounted inline-12 model. Instead, it decided to build one last car with its...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

A Jeweler in India Just Smashed the World Record for Most Diamonds on One Ring

Click here to read the full article. You can now wear more than 20,000 diamonds on one finger. SWA Diamonds, a jeweler based in India, has unveiled a massive diamond-encrusted ring dubbed “Touch of Ami,” and it has smashed the world record for the number of set diamonds. Its staggering 24,679 stones are more than double that of the previous record holder. Inspired by the pink oyster mushroom, the piece is not exactly subtle, with an expansive, flower-like top that covers most of your hand. The intricate detailing was made by pouring liquid gold into a mold of 41 mushroom petals before...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Top Speed

Dive into this $24 Million Underwater Car Collection With Supercar Blondie

Take a second to imagine your dream garage. Not necessarily the cars that live inside, but the garage itself. Imagine the architecture, the design, and where you would build it. Would it be in the penthouse of a New York City sky rise overlooking Central Park? Or perhaps in the hills above Los Angeles with retro automotive memorabilia like Jay Leno? On the side of a mountain in the Italian Riviera wouldn’t be a bad idea, right? How about underwater in the Middle East?
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Trailers#Vehicles#Lego Teamed#Danish#The Prancing Horses
Top Speed

The Project 24 is Maserati’s Secret Weapon Against Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren

Releasing limited-production, ultra-expensive track-only versions of already wild supercars is nothing new. Ferrari has possibly the most notable reputation on this front, as does McLaren, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini. Well, Maserati has decided to join the party and has just released their latest track destroyer, the Project 24. What exactly...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition revealed, only 297 to be built

If you've been mulling over the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing but haven't budged yet, Cadillac is giving you another reason to pull the trigger. The automaker this week revealed a new racing-inspired version of the small sports sedan, aptly dubbed the CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition. There aren't any performance upgrades that...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Amazing Rig Is Part Semi Truck, Part RV, Totally Great Deal

Why drive a run-of-the-mill beige box RV when you can rock this Class 8 Peterbilt big-rig motorhome? We've spent a decent amount of time traversing the country and camping in KOAs among million-dollar RVs during the supercharged travel season brought on by COVID-19, and never, ever—not even once—have we seen something as beastly awesome and eyebrow-raising. And it's a real production rig, not a one-off home-built truck conversion.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
CarBuzz.com

Someone Fitted A C8 Corvette Interior Into A Chevy Camaro

In a clever bit of marketing, Stitched by Slick on YouTube (whom you might recognize for doing up Snoop Dogg's Lincoln Continental), has named this car the IROC-Z06. It's basically the love child of a Chevrolet Camaro IROC from 1994 and a modern C8 Chevrolet Corvette supercar. The C8's entire...
CARS
Robb Report

Inside a $50 Million California Estate Where Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras Play Polo

A luxury polo property played on by Prince Harry and star polo player Nacho Figueras? Look no further than this 61-acre estate. This stunning equestrian property in Carpinteria, a charming seaside town in Santa Barbara County, has just hit the market for $50 million. The owner is professional polo player, philanthropist, and movie producer Sarah Siegel-Magness, who purchased the property in 2017. As for why she is selling, it comes down to wanting to travel the world and share her property with others.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Drive

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Priced More Like a Supercar at $106,395 and Up

It’s the most expensive Z06 ever but it’s still one of the best performance car bargains. The Corvette Z06 has always been one of the greatest performance car bargains. It's always been priced like a sports car, while packing supercar performance and speed. However, Chevy recently released its pricing for the new C8-generation Corvette Z06 and this time it's priced more like a supercar, starting at $106,395, and it will be available to order starting July 28. That makes it almost $25,000 more than the previous C7-gen Z06.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Watch Ford Mustang 5.0 Race Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV

We get to watch two Ford icons face off in a quick drag race battle, though these ponies are iconic for very different reasons. The Mustang 5.0-liter V8 is a legend when it comes to sports cars. However, the all-new Mustang Mach-E crossover grabs the iconic name and charts a course for the future as Ford's first fully electric Mustang, and it's a solid performer.
CARS
Robb Report

This New 314-Foot Megayacht Concept Has 4 Decks and a ‘Halo’ Around Its Exterior

It’s not always easy to create a superyacht silhouette that stands out, but Rodriguez Design Studio has come up with one divine solution. The Spanish studio has decided to add a “halo” to its newest megayacht concept. The 314-footer, christened Samana, sports a long, sinuous line that wraps around the entire exterior. Fancy semantics aside, the halo draws your eye from the sharp, pointed bow, along the sleek steel hull and down to the large swim platform aft. Another distinctive feature is the angled supports on the aluminum superstructure that run all the way up towards the sky deck.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Louis Vuitton Honors Its Origins With a New Trunk Inspired by the Chinese Game of Mahjong

Louis Vuitton’s newest accessory is a nod to an old classic that dates back to its early beginnings. Before captivating the world with its luxury handbags and accessories, Louis Vuitton was known for its small luggage and packing dating back to the late 1800s. At the age of 14, the legendary designer left his hometown of Anchay located in France’s eastern region to for Paris, where he began his career as an apprentice for a small store before opening his first shop near Place Vendôme. The rest as they say is history.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

This New Water Purifier Removes Pollutants and Microplastics—and Looks Good Doing It

Click here to read the full article. A new company hopes it can be part of the solution to eliminating plastic-bottle waste for good. Dubai-based water technology brand Wisewell, co-founded by energy entrepreneurs Sami Khoreibi and Sebastien Wakim, has developed a clean-water solution driven by sustainability, function, and design. The first prototype was developed in January 2021 and after three further iterations, the Wisewell Model 1 is now available for $699. It doesn’t require installation; you just plug it in and fill it up with tap water. “Current tap-water filtration systems are either inconvenient or ineffective,” Wakim tells Robb Report. “For example,...
ENVIRONMENT
Robb Report

This Sleek $16.5 Million Bel Air Mansion Was Inspired by Modern-Day Hypercars

Click here to read the full article. This new Los Angeles listing is a petrolhead’s dream. Located in the swanky neighborhood of Bel Air, the modern Roberto Lane manse mirrors the design of sleek hypercars, like the Pininfarina Battista or Mercedes-AMG One. Sited on 10,316 square feet, the striking split-level abode sports sinuous lines and swathes of glass like the aforementioned four-wheelers, but offers four bedrooms and five bathrooms within. (Show us a car that can do that.) From the exterior, a 16-foot cantilever on the home’s second level creates a dynamic, shaded entrance. As you venture inside, the open-plan home flows...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
Robb Report

This Armored Cadillac Escalade Can Survive Bullets and Hand Grenades

There’s no mistaking who Inkas’s latest armored Cadillac is for. The Canadian security firm has just unveiled a new “Chairman” edition of the latest generation Escalade. Designed to meet the high standards of—you guessed it—chairmen, it is equipped with the company’s most lavish and tailored vehicle package to date. That means it’s even more tricked out than the armored 2021 Escalade Inkas released back in June.
CARS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Why the Classic Riva Aquarama Is Still the the Most Beautiful Runabout Ever Made

Click here to read the full article. There are boats that look cool for a year. Others have such classic looks that can be reinvented from generation to generation. Then there are a handful that stand the test of time. The Riva Aquarama is one of those. Carlo Riva’s creation, celebrating the 60th anniversary of its launch in August, was an instant hit when it arrived in 1962. Three years later, no other boat enjoyed the Aquarama’s elevated brand status; the owners included movie stars like Sophia Loren and Rex Harrison and a small group of royals, which added to the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Robb Report

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy