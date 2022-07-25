ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HHS raises religious liberty fears with gender identity civil rights proposal

By Cassidy Morrison, Healthcare Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration proposed a rule Monday to expand federal healthcare nondiscrimination protections for transgender people that is expected to reignite a conflict over religious freedom for healthcare professionals. The proposed rule formally restores language in Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, that protects patients in all federally supported...

Comments / 5

Pat Ferrell Michener
2d ago

insurance companies should not be paying for unnecessary, elective surgery. this is an individual choice; therefore their personal expense. the result of forcing this on ins cos will be higher premiums for all and will impact payments to doctors and hospitals

Reply
5
David Barz
2d ago

You can only be what you were born…. Male or female…. Nothing else exists.

Reply(2)
10
