Cobb County, GA

Power still out at Cobb jail

By Jake Busch jbusch@mdjonline.com, jbusch
 2 days ago
Cobb County Adult Detention Center Jake Busch jbusch@mdjonline.com

Power remained out in parts of the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on Monday.

A section of the jail first lost power on Sunday due to a water leak. The issue was unresolved as of Monday afternoon, according to Sgt. Jeremy Blake, Cobb Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

“We are still experiencing power outages in parts of the Adult Detention Center,” Blake said. “Vendors and facility maintenance personnel are working to resolve the issue and restore power quickly and safely. Our staff is following emergency procedures and additional personnel from other divisions are assisting the Adult Detention Center to ensure the safety of the detainees in the facility.”

Blake said Sunday the outage affected about 600 people detained in the jail, whose safety, in addition to jail staff, “remains the top priority.”

“Additional ice and water is readily available in the cells. Deputies are also increasing the number of safety and security checks,” Blake said. “Medical staff are also on standby.”

