Washington Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) _ Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) on Monday reported net income of $20 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Westerly, Rhode Island, said it had earnings of $1.14 per share.

The holding company for The Washington Trust Co. posted revenue of $57.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $53.4 million, which met Street forecasts.

