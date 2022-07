The online retail sector that boomed in the United Kingdom during the pandemic has suffered from a wave of closures since the government eased COVID-19 restrictions, new figures show. The number of retail firms shutting down rose 40% year over in in the second quarter. Data showed the number of firms removed from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) register was 113,700 in the second quarter of 2022.

