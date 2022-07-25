ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt County, NM

NMSP: Honduran national killed in Roosevelt Co. crash Saturday

everythinglubbock.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On July 23, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a one-vehicle fatal rollover crash on State Road 114, near milepost...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 1

