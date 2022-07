After trading Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, the Browns will likely see him behind center for the season opener on Sept. 11 when the two teams play each other. It wasn’t that long ago that Mayfield and Myles Garrett leaped in celebration of beating the Steelers in the wild card round of the 2020 playoffs. Now, the All-Pro defensive end will be charged with bringing Mayfield down — something he could never do in practice.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO