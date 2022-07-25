ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden says he is ‘feeling better every day’ after Covid case

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H89VL_0gsOOqoX00

President Joe Biden said that he is “feeling better every day” as he recovers from his coronavirus infection.

The White House plans to hold a summit on Tuesday to discuss developing a new generation of vaccines that could more effectively guard against contagious variants.

After participating in a virtual meeting to talk about computer chip manufacturing, Mr Biden said “everything’s on the button” with the medical tests he has been receiving each evening.

He also said he has been sleeping better, joking that his dog had to wake him up this morning.

“My wife’s not here, she usually takes him out,” Mr Biden said. Shortly before 7am, he said he felt “the nuzzle of my dog’s nose against my chest”.

First lady Jill Biden has been at the family home in Delaware while the president isolates in the White House residence.

Mr Biden said his voice is still raspy and he still has nasal congestion, but he is “on my way to fully recovered, God willing”.

“I’m not keeping the same hours, but I’m meeting all my requirements that have come before me,” he said.

It was Mr Biden’s first public appearance since Friday. Although his voice was deeper and raspier than normal, a deep and persistent cough was all but gone.

He is also expected to deliver pre-recorded remarks to the National Organisation of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference in Orlando.

The vaccine summit on Tuesday, which involves top administration officials, scientists and pharmaceutical executives, comes as the country faces a surge of infections from BA.5, a variant that is an offshoot of the Omicron strain.

Although the current generation of vaccines, plus antiviral drugs, have helped prevent hospital admissions and deaths, there are hopes that new versions could provide more durable protection against disruptive infections.

The president was likely infected by the BA.5 variant, and he tested positive on Thursday. A new note from his doctor, released on Monday, said his symptoms have “almost completely resolved”.

Dr Kevin O’Connor also wrote that his vital signs remain “absolutely normal”.

Mr Biden has been taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid, and he plans to remain isolated in the White House residence.

“He continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him,” Dr O’Connor wrote.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
Washington Examiner

Jill Biden press secretary to leave White House

Michael LaRosa, first lady Jill Biden's longtime press secretary, is leaving the White House. LaRosa, who started working for Biden as a spokesman in 2019, delayed his move to Hamilton Place Strategies to help Biden on the first couple's recent foreign trips. The press secretary, who was promoted to a special assistant to the president in September, will be a managing director at the consulting firm.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has COVID

And there it is: President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House announced Thursday morning, and is dosing up with Paxlovid to keep his so-far “very mild symptoms” from turning severe. In some ways, this is one of the cases the entire world has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House
People

Lawmaker Asks Pete Buttigieg 'Insulting' Question About Implementing 25th Amendment on President Biden

Pete Buttigieg defended the current administration after a Republican congressman questioned Joe Biden's ability to serve as president. On Tuesday, the Secretary of Transportation, 40, testified at a House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure committee hearing, during which Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) asked Buttigieg to "describe America in one single word," according to Yahoo! News.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Axios

Joe Biden likely infected by highly contagious BA.5 subvariant

President Biden's coronavirus likely stemmed from the Omicron subvariant BA.5, currently the most dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., according to a letter from the White House physician on Saturday. The big picture: BA.5 is responsible for 75-80% of infections in the U.S., his physician Kevin O'Connor said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

Breaks, Biden can’t catch ‘em.

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Nearly two years ago, a sense of abject panic and overall insanity gripped Washington D.C....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
146K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy