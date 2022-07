Things are getting heated between the Corrections Department and two City Council members over conditions on Rikers Island. City Council Members Tiffany Cabán and Sandy Nurse arrived unannounced at the penal island on July 25 to inspect conditions between the rising death toll in city jails and a boiling heatwave. It is the rising temperatures that have the elected officials extremely concerned and are fearful could contribute to more deaths, especially for those who suffer from underlying health issues.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO