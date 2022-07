JOHNSTON, IOWA (July 28, 2022) — Visitors to Iowa PBS’s State Fair exhibit will marvel at a geode the size of a basketball, prairie grass-root systems taller than a basketball player, and Iowa mussels that help keep our waterways clean. Come visit Iowa PBS in the Varied Industries Building to see these and other “phenomenal” science displays, pick up some great giveaways, and have fun for the whole family.

