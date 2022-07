MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Many gathered at Ripping River Resort Campground in Marquette County to honor a member of the Marquette Police Department. K9 Nitro passed away unexpectedly last year, so as a way to celebrate his life a ‘Yappy Hour’ was held. This celebration featured live music, raffles, 50/50 drawings, merchandise sales, and more. The event raised over $2,700 dollars with all of the money raised going back to the Marquette Police Department to help them acquire an Explosives Detection K9 just like K9 Nitro.

