A Capital Region woman who was working for a state agency is accused of doing something that earned her a visit from workers at another state agency. New York State Police say they've arrested the 30-year-old Albany woman on allegations that she stole nearly $20,000 from the New York Department of State. Naelle Marius was arrested by Troopers at the State Capital on Tuesday where she turned herself in, charged with two counts of third-degree Grand Larceny, a class-D felony, along with a misdemeanor charge of Petit Larceny, police said.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO