ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Helping Utah County foster kids with clothing

By Krystal Gates
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8pj1_0gsOO35X00

Melissa Johnson from Utah Kids Belong alongside Pualei Lynn from Edynkei Boutique came to Good Things Utah to discuss the importance of the first day of school for Utah children in the foster care system. At any given time, there are  2400 foster children in the state which includes 300 children who need to be adopted. The organization, which is a part of a larger program called America’s Kids Belong, helps bring awareness to the public about these kids in search of their forever home. Currently America’s Kids Belong operates in nine other states including California, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, South Dakota, Tennessee and Virginia. With over 400,000 children in the foster care system nationwide, America’s Kids Belongs hopes to be in all 50 states.

The organization works with other organizations that help children in the foster care system including Utah Foster Care and Raise the Future to he “We love to wrap around foster families and focus on the kids in foster care [and give them] whatever it is they need.” said Johnson. The videos featuring these children help bring awareness and bring them to life. They showcase the child’s needs and personalities more so than a picture with a synopsis would.

Johnson is collaborating with Lynn to help bring back to school clothing to foster children in Utah County. The event will take place on Aug. 6 at Lynn’s boutique, Edynkei in Pleasant Grove. Edynkei is looking for donations for new clothing with tags or gift cards to clothing stores for children ages five to 22 years old. Clothing for all genders and sizes are accepted. “The goal is to help each kid have more confidence for the first day of school and to be able to walk in with a brand new outfit.” said Lynn. Johnson said it is important for kids to have new clothes for a sense of belonging and to be confident. Johnson and Lynn feel it is important for these children to feel confident in their clothes in order to be successful at school. Many foster children will never have new clothes and get hand me downs or clothing they find. Johnson and Lynn believe these children deserve new things.

Drop off dates at Edynkei will be Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 or you can call and arrange a drop off. Edynkai is looking for volunteers to help style kids as well as donations for new clothing, gift cards, food, snacks and drinks. To get in contact with Edynkei call (928) 322-5445 or email edynkaievents@gmail.com . To join the foster friendly app, go to AmericasKidsBelong.org

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Research Ethics Conference Pulls Out of Utah Due to Abortion Law (1)

Opposition to state’s abortion trigger law spurred decision. The largest professional research ethics organization has pulled its annual conference out of Salt Lake City because of Utah’s trigger law to outlaw most abortions and the state’s ban on transgender women from participating in women’s sports. Elisa...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Behind the Badge: 3 different jobs for Springville responder

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – You often hear how people get labeled by what they do for work, like “He’s a police officer” or “a firefighter.” For one emergency responder in Springville, that’s harder to do. ABC4 News shares the different hats he wears, in this edition of Behind the Badge. Suiting up for work when […]
SPRINGVILLE, UT
kmyu.tv

State requires schools to name a 'bullying tzar'

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The stories in some Utah schools this year have been difficult to hear — stories of bullying and hazing. Unfortunately, some of those stories have led to high profile tragedies. In Davis County, it was Izzy Tichenor, and in Tooele, it was Drayke Hardman. Both their families said the students took their own lives after being the targets of bullying.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Kansas State
City
Pleasant Grove, UT
State
California State
Utah County, UT
Society
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
County
Utah County, UT
State
Kentucky State
State
Colorado State
Utah County, UT
Government
Local
Utah Society
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
ABC4

The Justice Files: How did Amy Westreicher die?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Now that the remains of Amy Westreicher have been officially confirmed, the investigation into her death is continuing. Last week, the Box Elder County sheriff’s office confirmed human remains found by a landowner were those of Westreicher who disappeared in 2010. “The circumstances of Amy’s disappearance is currently being […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
etvnews.com

Wedding | Misty Bingham to Taylor Manzanares

Marik is excited to announce the marriage of his parents, Misty Bingham, daughter of Angie & the late Dana Nielson, and Clyde Bingham, to Taylor Manzanares, son of Lisa & Jon Palecki, and Isaac Manzanares. The wedding will be held July 30, 2022 at the Carbon County Event Center in Price, Utah.
PRICE, UT
ksl.com

Spider bites send popular Utah leader to ICU

SALT LAKE CITY — A popular and beloved community leader ended up in the ICU after getting multiple spider bites. Her family and friends are now praying for her recovery. Susi Feltch-Malohifo'ou, 59, runs the nonprofit Pacific Islander foundation called PIK2AR, which stands for Pacific Islander Knowledge to Action Resources. It's an organization that helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault get the resources they need.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Children#Clothing#Foster Families#Foster Parents#Volunteers
KUTV

West Valley homeowners receive city notice to address brown lawn amid drought

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Two sisters claim West Valley City served them with a courtesy notice to address the brown lawn in their front yard. “It basically states that your lawn is dying and yellow,” Amy Tieu said. “It’s counterintuitive. It’s doublespeak. We all know that we’re in water crisis in the west and I think we need to have city ordinances and initiatives to really kind of reflect the current times.”
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah home builders offer more incentives as housing market slows

BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The pendulum in Utah’s housing market is swinging, especially when it comes to new construction. Just a few months ago, new homes were selling quickly and for over asking price. The state set a record for residential building permits in 2021, helping chip away at Utah’s housing shortage. And some builders were even threatening to cancel contracts if buyers didn’t pay huge price increases.
BLUFFDALE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
saltlakemagazine.com

Visit These 3 Utah Public Gardens

Formality enjoys a surprising twist in Red Butte’s Ruth P. Eccles Herb Garden, where loose curves—rather than traditional diamonds and squares—shape a boxwood parterre woven through lush beds of fragrant herbs and edible flowers. This inspiring space is just one corner of Red Butte’s 21 acres of gardens in the heart of Salt Lake City. Red Butte and these two other fresh public gardens offer respite worth savoring in any season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

How an Eagle Mountain man is spreading hope

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Do you believe in yourself? If not, one man in Eagle Mountain does, and he has the sign to prove it. Since February, Ben Lyne has been running the streets of Eagle Mountain and several other neighboring towns while holding a sign with the words, "I believe in you" printed on it, in all caps.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
ABC4

Dance for Life Suicide Prevention holding events in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Suicide is one of the leading causes of death among teenagers in the state of Utah and some dancers are stepping up to change that. Executive Director of Dance for Life Suicide Prevention, Kristin Barlow, sat down with ABC4 to discuss an important event coming to Salt Lake City in […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Famous Utah chicken chain, Pretty Bird announces 4th location

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City’s very own Celebrity Chef Viet Pham and his wife Alexis Pham have confirmed the expansion of their nationally-renowned chicken joint, Pretty Bird, to Midvale. On July 20, Alexis took to Instagram to unveil some pretty delicious news: “Pretty Bird 4 coming...
MIDVALE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Davis School District appoints assistant superintendent

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, July 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis School District Superintendent Dan Linford has appointed veteran educator Fidel A. Montero to serve as an assistant superintendent. In his new role, Montero will work with the district’s Office of Equal Opportunity and will handle other responsibilities as he...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Payson first responder dies following off-duty fall

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – The Payson Fire Department is in mourning after losing one of their own. The department announced the passing of firefighter/EMT Eric Adams following a fall while he was off-duty on the morning of July 25. Adams served with the department from 2012 to 2022. “Our hearts are broken and we will […]
PAYSON, UT
ABC4

ABC4

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy