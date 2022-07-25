ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pitches dome for Soldier Field to entice Bears to remain at stadium

By Courtney Cronin
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot revealed three proposals on Monday for renovations to Soldier Field to entice the Bears to remain at their home stadium of the past 50 years. At the center of the proposal is the construction of a domed stadium, which could cost...

www.espn.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Forest, IL
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Arlington Heights, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Sports
nypressnews.com

You can’t go dome again

Forgive me for lapsing into Yiddishkeit. But to see the mayor drag out the dome will-o-wisp, like a much-adored toddler’s blankie now worn to a nubbin, and wave it over her head, as if it were an original genius divination of her own — it taps into a well of deep Chicago nostalgia. It makes me want to set up a cart in Maxwell Street and start selling bottles of Professor Steinberg’s Amazing Old World Cure-All.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Businessman blames the behavior of ‘savages’ as city revokes his Lincoln Park restaurant’s licenses

Even after freshly losing his business to Chicago license enforcers, Rashad Bailey speaks energetically, enthusiastically, passionately. “They got a sticker on my door. They f*cking won,” he conceded Tuesday morning. After a 14-month battle, the city shuttered his Lincoln Park restaurant, Dinner and a Movie, permanently on Friday. “Plus one for White Chicago. Racism won.”
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

Michigan Avenue is on Life Support – Could it Become “Magnificent” Again?

John Howell is joined by Robert Reed, Veteran Chicago journalist and current contributor to Chicago magazine. They discuss the plan to revitalize the Magnificent Mile and the Water Tower Place, as these former “hotspot” destinations have gone downhill in recent years. Some of these plans include diversifying the retail options, adding in different business types, and even expanding sidewalks.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Jake Wells

(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot doesn't have to pay her tickets, no one else should either

Chicago police vehicle on roadPhoto by Arvell Dorsey Jr. (Creative Commons) The hypocrisy stinks pretty bad in Chicago. Why? Several police-driven vehicles used to take Mayor Lori Lightfoot from place to place around Chicago have reportedly racked up multiple traffic tickets that have gone unpaid despite the mayor's distinct cry for stricter speed cameras in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Chicago Bears debut major changes in three position groups entering camp

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- When general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus took over the Chicago Bears earlier this year, they undertook a massive roster overhaul, and the changes continued on Tuesday. More than 20 players from last year’s team that finished 6-11 are gone, including familiar names...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Bears#Soldier Field#Dome#American Football#Politics Local
thechicagogenius.com

Metra Plans High School Kegger Trains to Promote Lollapalooza Ridership

WEST LOOP – The Chicago Metra plans to encourage ridership during its busiest summer weekend by throwing a totally sick kegger for high schoolers riding in from the suburbs for Lollapalooza. The agency has struggled with regaining ridership to pre-pandemic levels and hopes the innovative event will remind all commuters that you’re allowed to get absolutely shitfaced on Metra trains.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
1077 WRKR

A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
LA PORTE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Person shot on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO - A person was shot on the Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday morning on Chicago's West Side. The shooting took place around 4:15 a.m. on Interstate 290 near the Western Avenue exit, according to Illinois State Police. One person was struck by the gunfire and was transported to a local hospital,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy