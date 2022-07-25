ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Lake Worth Beach to receive $750,000 for affordable housing

By Matt Sczesny
wflx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRents and home prices continue to keep many in South Florida feeling priced out of paradise. Lake Worth Beach is making a push to make living more affordable as everyday people struggle to find a place to call home. WPTV spoke to a man named Thomas on Lake Avenue...

