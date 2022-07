GRESHAM, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone looking to own their own campground can purchase a 150+ acre lot that is up for sale in Gresham. The owner of the campground, Ann Retzlaff, is facing charges from an incident in May 2021. According to court records, she filed a lawsuit against Heartland Financial and Bank First claiming that her campground mortgage was converted to stocks and bonds.

GRESHAM, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO