Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters said she has raised enough money to pay for the recount she's seeking from the Secretary of State's office. Peters continues to insist on a hand recount, which is not available under state election rules. Those rules dictate that recounts can only be done in the same manner as the original count, which in Colorado was done by machine tabulation.

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO