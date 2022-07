More than 1,000 people in Southwest Virginia and nearly 2,000 in Northeast Tennessee currently have COVID-19, as the numbers of new cases continue to climb. The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,028 new cases were diagnosed since last Friday, marking the second consecutive week the 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia had about 1,000 new cases. Washington County reported 184 new cases during the past seven days, Tazewell County 144, Wise County 143 and Smyth County had 115. The city of Bristol reported 56 new cases in the past week.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO