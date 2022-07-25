ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Jersey Shore Man, 53, Sentenced In Shooting

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447s24_0gsOMdek00
Donald Rutter Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 53-year-old man from Ocean County has been sentenced to five years in state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said.

Additionally, a judge executed a permanent stalking restraining order barring Donald Rutter of Tuckerton from having any contact with the victim, Thomas Jarvis, 55, of Little Egg Harbor, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Jan. 5, 2021, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Little Egg Harbor Township police were dispatched to Jarvis Marine on Radio Road in response to a 9-1-1 call that an individual had been shot. Police found Jarvis with an apparent gunshot wound to his midsection. Jarvis was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. He was treated for his injuries and eventually released from the hospital.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit revealed that Rutter was, in fact, the individual who shot Jarvis, Billhimer said.

A warrant was issued for Rutter’s arrest. He was charged with aggravated assault and stalking.

On Jan. 28, 2021, Rutter was ultimately located in Atlantic City and taken into custody, without incident by US Marshals.

He has been held in the Ocean County Jail since his apprehension.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man Admits Breaking Into Motel: Prosecutor

A 30-year-old man from Ocean County has admitted to breaking into a motel, authorities said. Angel Ramirez, of Toms River, pleaded guilty to burglary on Tuesday,, July 26, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. On December 17, 2021, Toms River police responded to the Pelican Inn and Suites...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Man sentenced for stalking, shooting at N.J. boat yard

An Ocean County man will serve a maximum of five years in state prison for stalking and shooting a man in Little Egg Harbor last year, prosecutors said. Donald Rutter, 53, of Tuckerton, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and stalking for the attack on Thomas Jarvis, 55, of Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuckerton, NJ
Crime & Safety
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Tuckerton, NJ
City
Atlantic City, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Toms River Man Busted his way into Motel Room, Assaulted woman with Her Cane, Prosecutors say

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office today announced that on July 26, 2022, Angel Ramirez, 30, of Toms River, pled guilty to Burglary in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:18-2, before the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P, relative to an incident that took place in Toms River on December 17, 2021. At the time of his sentencing on September 9, 2022, the State will be seeking a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison – subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Woman Shot Man In Face, Police Say

A South Jersey woman was charged after shooting a man in the face, authorities said. Tiffany Wiggins was charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and various weapons offenses, Trenton Police said in a release on Wednesday, July 27. Officers responding to a shooting report on Sweets Avenue in Trenton...
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Jersey Shore#Us Marshals#Stalking#Prison#Violent Crime#Radio Road
NBC Philadelphia

NJ Man Poses as Doctor, Attacks Woman and Injects Her With Substance: Prosecutor

A 65-year-old New Jersey man is facing various charges for allegedly posing as a doctor and sexually assaulting a woman who wanted medical services, prosecutors said. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Old Bridge Acting Police Chief, Scott Gumprecht, jointly announced Tuesday that Orger Sibaja-Bolanos of Old Bridge has been charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of third-degree aggravated assault and one count of third-degree unlicensed practice of medicine.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Possible Drowning Reported On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

First responders were attempting a water rescue on a swimmer who had gone unconscious, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The possible drowning occurred at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 off Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. An unconfirmed report said the swimmer had gone into cardiac...
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND STALKING

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 25, 2022, Donald Rutter, 53, of Tuckerton, was sentenced by the Honorable Wendel E. Daniels, J.S.C. (retired and temporarily assigned on recall), to five years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP), as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(1), in connection with an incident that occurred during the evening hours of January 5, 2021 in Little Egg Harbor Township. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Rutter will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Judge Daniels also sentenced Rutter to 18 months NJSP as a result of his guilty plea to Stalking in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-10b, in connection with the same incident. The sentences will run concurrently. Additionally, Judge Daniels executed a Permanent Stalking Restraining Order barring Rutter from having any contact with the victim, Thomas Jarvis, 55, of Little Egg Harbor. Rutter pled guilty to both charges before Judge Daniels on June 13, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

‘They Never Stopped:’ Suspect Nabbed 8 Years After Brutal Murder Of 23-Year-Old NJ Man

A suspect has been identified and arrested eight years after the brutal murder of a 23-year-old New Jersey man, authorities announced. Jonathan Woody, 40, of Trenton, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess a weapon, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release alongside local officials on Wednesday, July 27.
TRENTON, NJ
94.3 The Point

Father and son arrested in Brick, NJ for dealing drugs after neighbors report suspicious activity

There had been suspicious and, as it turns out inauspicious and illegal activity, occurring at a home on Homestead Drive in Brick Township. This is what neighbors and nearby residents were telling Brick Police and it ignited an investigation looking into the claims, reports of something nefarious going on in that residence, belonging to the Russo family, with the type of foot traffic in particular.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

YouTubers Bust Pennsylvania Boater Apparently Trying To Lure 'Girl' In New Jersey

A pair of YouTubers helped police in New Jersey nab a Pennsylvania man who they say tried to lure a "girl" for sex on his boat. Roger Tomes, 57, traveled from his Philadelphia home to Graef’s Boat Yard in Egg Harbor Township on Sunday, July 24, believing he would be having sex with a "15-year-old girl" with whom he exchanged messages online and through text, abc7 reports.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Man found dead in surf at Jersey Shore beach, mayor says

A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in the surf at a Sea Bright beach, Mayor Brian Kelly told NJ Advance Media. Kelly said he was unsure if the man was swimming but said he was found unconscious by bathers on one of the borough’s northern beaches. Emergency services tried to revive him but were unable to do so, the mayor said.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
Daily Voice

Trio Arrested With Fentanyl, Cocaine, Heroin On Jersey Shore

Brick police arrested three men on multiple drug possession and dealing charges.On Monday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m., Street Crimes Unit detectives stopped a vehicle being operated by Ricardo Calderon, 43, of Elizabeth. The stop was related to an investigation into illicit activity on Homestead Drive, …
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
323K+
Followers
49K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy