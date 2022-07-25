Jersey Shore Man, 53, Sentenced In Shooting

Donald Rutter Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 53-year-old man from Ocean County has been sentenced to five years in state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said.

Additionally, a judge executed a permanent stalking restraining order barring Donald Rutter of Tuckerton from having any contact with the victim, Thomas Jarvis, 55, of Little Egg Harbor, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Jan. 5, 2021, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Little Egg Harbor Township police were dispatched to Jarvis Marine on Radio Road in response to a 9-1-1 call that an individual had been shot. Police found Jarvis with an apparent gunshot wound to his midsection. Jarvis was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. He was treated for his injuries and eventually released from the hospital.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit revealed that Rutter was, in fact, the individual who shot Jarvis, Billhimer said.

A warrant was issued for Rutter’s arrest. He was charged with aggravated assault and stalking.

On Jan. 28, 2021, Rutter was ultimately located in Atlantic City and taken into custody, without incident by US Marshals.

He has been held in the Ocean County Jail since his apprehension.

