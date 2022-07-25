ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Compost Right. It Matters.

 2 days ago

Seattle has a reputation for having some of the best recyclers in the nation, and that includes composting as well! Seattle residents help both the environment and the economy by composting their food scraps and yard waste. As important as it is to compost, it is more important to...

seattle.gov

Trees For Neighborhoods

Since 2009, Trees for Neighborhoods has helped Seattle residents plant over 12,300 trees in their yards and along the street. That's 12,300 more trees working to clean our air and water, cool sidewalks and homes, and make our neighborhoods healthier! See where we have planted trees together. When you participate...
SEATTLE, WA
seattle.gov

Where to Dispose of Household Hazardous Waste

Seattle has two household hazardous waste facilities that are free for Seattle residents. These are separate facilities from the Transfer Stations, and the Transfer Stations do not accept household hazardous waste. No appointment is needed. Hazardous waste is accepted from eligible businesses. Find out if your business is eligible. Main...
SEATTLE, WA
seattle.gov

Draft 2022 Solid Waste Plan Update: Moving Upstream to Zero Waste

An international leader in solid waste management for decades, Seattle has advanced a zero-waste vision thanks to public support for environmentally progressive programs and thoughtful planning. To move upstream toward zero waste, SPU is looking at the whole life cycle of materials to eliminate waste and toxins, prevent pollution, reduce carbon emissions, and conserve natural resources as early as possible. We get closer to zero waste by producing and using less. That is why Seattle’s draft 2022 Solid Waste Plan Update: Moving Upstream to Zero Waste (draft 2022 Plan Update) prioritizes waste prevention in solid waste system planning. As part of our emphasis on waste prevention, Seattle will work to address the root causes of waste to reduce impacts on health and the environment.
SEATTLE, WA

