Green Bay, WI

Police investigating after officer grabs Packers player by collar

By Nexstar Media Wire, Devin Willems, Addy Bink
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. ( WFRV ) – An incident involving the Green Bay Police Department and Packers running back AJ Dillon Saturday has prompted an investigation.

The Packers’ stadium, Lambeau Field, held its first-ever soccer match on Saturday as they hosted Bayern Munich and Manchester City for an inaugural soccer exhibition game. Before the game began, a strong storm with heavy rain moved into the area, which led to a rain delay.

During the delay, Packers running back AJ Dillon came down onto the field. As he explained on social media, security invited him down and asked him to do a Lambeau Leap. That’s when a player, typically after scoring a touchdown, will jump into the bleachers behind the end zone.

In a video circulating on social media, a Green Bay Police officer appeared to grab Dillon, speak with him and then push him as he prepared to make the leap.

“Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a lambeau leap and hype up the crowd… I’m assuming he missed them telling me to come down,” Dillon wrote in a Twitter post that included the video.

Many commented calling the officer’s actions “aggressive” while others said the officer may not have recognized the running back, who was drafted by the Packers in 2020.

US women’s team has new vibe, work to do before World Cup

Dillon took to Twitter again Sunday to address the confusion about the situation.

“Just miscommunication between parties, the @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down there for our games to keep us safe. Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good.”

The tweet showing the incident has over 13,000 likes and 800 retweets.

The Green Bay Police Department has responded to the situation, issuing the following statement:

“It is clear that there was a miscommunication between the Officer and Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department appreciates the perspective and supportive words from Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department Professional Standards/Internal Affairs Division has initiated a review of this incident.”

Five people were arrested during Saturday’s game, and four others were ejected due to “various misconduct violations.” Two individuals also ran onto the field, including one who was allegedly streaking, multiple fans told Nexstar’s WFRV.

