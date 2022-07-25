ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timeline: The Bears' Pursuit of a New Arlington Heights Stadium, and Chicago's Efforts to Keep the Team

By James Neveau
Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears play in one of the NFL’s smallest stadiums and have been seeking changes to the iconic venue for years, but it is their pursuit of a new stadium project in suburban Arlington Heights that has captured the attention of fans around the country. In Sept....

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the Chicago Bears consider leaving the city for a new stadium in Arlington Heights, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Park District officials on Monday unveiled three options for renovating Soldier Field, including a possible dome over the lakefront arena.The three options were recommended by a working group the mayor put together to come up with plans for the future of the Museum Campus on the lakefront, after the Bears last year signed a purchase agreement for the former Arlington International Racecourse site in Arlington Heights.The options include rebuilding both end zones and enclosing the stadium with...
Just a day ago, the Chicago Bears had many questions about the offensive line. After two signings, however, the unit looks stronger. As the Chicago Bears prepare for the start of training camp tomorrow, general manager Ryan Poles shows that he’s still busy trying to bolster the roster. He made acquisitions to try to improve two of the weakest positions on the team.
The Chicago Bears are opening up training camp but will be without one of their most important players as they get underway. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bears All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith will not be participating in camp when veterans report on Tuesday. His absence comes amid a contract dispute with the team.
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A former standout Chicago high school basketball player and state champion was shot and killed in front of her home Sunday in Maywood.On Monday evening, CBS 2's Charlie De Mar joined family as they held a memorial for the young woman, 22-year-old Dylana Rainey.  Family, friends, and even former high school teammates came to remember her."This is tough," said Dylana Rainey's mother, Margo Rainey.It is the toughest thing Margo Rainey will ever have to do. She watched as Dylana, her youngest daughter who was known affectionately as "DeDe," was shot and killed Sunday in Maywood near...
CHICAGO (CBS) – She was a dedicated Chicago police officer and loving mom who tragically took her own life earlier this month.Officer Patsy Swank was the first of three Chicago police officers lost to suicide in a little over two weeks. Her brother, Ryan Clancy told CBS 2's Megan Hickey he blames the culture at the Chicago Police Department and demanded change from the department's top brass.Clancy said regular 12-hour shifts and canceled days off didn't give his sister the time she needed to get help."She was exhausted," said Clancy. "She was out-worked, but the one thing that kept her...
The city of Chicago introduced three proposals during a press conference to renovate Soldier Field and the Lakefront. Over the past three weeks, the city has drafted an abundance of renovations to be presented in an attempt to keep the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. An addition to seating capacity and a dome are the main staples of the plan to keep the Bears in town.
As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
The Chicago Bears are bringing a veteran offensive tackle back to the NFC North. On Tuesday, the Bears retweeted a report from team beat writer Larry Mayer that they have signed Riley Reiff. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the one-year deal is worth up to $12.5 million with at least $2.5 million in apparent incentives.
hand holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Are you feeling a financial squeeze living in Chicago? If so, you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago have several programs in place to help you out.
Safety Jaquan Brisker and the Chicago Bears are finalizing a four-year rookie deal the day before training camp begins, according to Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer. The difference between the two parties came with the third year of the deal and its guaranteed money. There's no details on the contract yet, but the issue surrounded just north of a hundred thousand dollars.
Chicago's plans for a dome over Soldier Field to try to keep the Bears in place could cost up to $2.2 billion. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot presented several options for her idea of a dome and improving the lakefront overall on Monday and none of the ideas seem to be of interest to the Bears, who issued a statement much like the last one they had when the dome idea came up.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- When general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus took over the Chicago Bears earlier this year, they undertook a massive roster overhaul, and the changes continued on Tuesday. More than 20 players from last year’s team that finished 6-11 are gone, including familiar names...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot appears to be on the cusp of the fourth stage of grief: depression. With the Chicago Bears threatening to pull out of the city the franchise has called home for more than a century, Lightfoot continues an odd path of bargaining. However, it seems she might be bargaining with only herself at this point.
Roquan Smith has made a decision on attending Chicago Bears training camp. Smith did not participate in the Bears' mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason, leading some to believe he might skip training camp altogether. However, it appears Smith has had a change of heart. The Chicago Bears star reported for...
The Packers will hold their first practice of the 2022 training camp on July 27 at 10:30 a.m. 2022 marks Green Bay's 77th training camp, a tradition that began in 1946 under Curly Lambeau. It will be the 14th summer that Green Bay will practice at Nitschke Field, just a...
