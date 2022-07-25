ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois marijuana sales bring in record $1.5B

By John Clark
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Recreational cannabis sales reached a new record for Illinois for the 2022 fiscal year, bringing in $1.5 billion in revenue.

The State will collect $445 million in tax revenue from the record profits, a 50% increase compared to 2021.

Under Illinois’ adult-use cannabis law, 25% of tax revenue generated from cannabis sales must support communities that are economically distressed, experience high rates of violence, and have been disproportionately impacted by drug criminalization.

Over $146 million has been paid out so far.

Comments / 16

can’t change Mother Nature
3d ago

Yet Illinois has one of the highest taxes! This revenue should not be lining the pockets of politicians, it should be lower peoples taxes! Term limits for all elected officials NOW!

cram it clowny
3d ago

And taxes keep going up. What is jelly belly doing with that money buying doughnuts

Guest Nunya
2d ago

Proudly NOT contributing to that revenue stream. Can’t think of a single public employee or welfare recipient worthy of getting more of my income

