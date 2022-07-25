Illinois marijuana sales bring in record $1.5B
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Recreational cannabis sales reached a new record for Illinois for the 2022 fiscal year, bringing in $1.5 billion in revenue.
The State will collect $445 million in tax revenue from the record profits, a 50% increase compared to 2021.
Under Illinois’ adult-use cannabis law, 25% of tax revenue generated from cannabis sales must support communities that are economically distressed, experience high rates of violence, and have been disproportionately impacted by drug criminalization.
Over $146 million has been paid out so far.
