FALLING ROCK, W.Va. — In just two seasons, Joey Fields and the Herbert Hoover coaching staff have built a team that has generated a ton of buzz in Class AA. After advancing to the quarterfinals in 2020, the Huskies posted a perfect regular season last fall. It was the program’s first since 1977. Fields says the energy is building all the way down to the youth levels.

FALLING ROCK, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO