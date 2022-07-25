ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Gas prices continue to drop, still more expensive than last year

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z5Sm5_0gsOJOia00

(WTVO) — The price of a gallon of gas continues to fall nationwide, with the U.S. averaging $4.35 for regular unleaded.

That’s down 17 cents from last week but it’s more than $1.30 more expensive than the same time last year.

In Illinois, the average price is higher than the national median, with a gallon averaging $4.82.

Analysts expect gas prices to continue to fall as the cost for crude oil is dropping.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Night of terror’: Women raped, groped after Indiana jailer sold access to their housing for $1,000, lawsuits claim

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Eight more women have filed a civil rights lawsuit against an Indiana sheriff, a former jailer and other unknown jail officers. The women claim the former Clark County jail officer, David Lowe, sold his jail key to male inmates for $1,000, giving them access to a female holding area where the women were raped, assaulted and harassed.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Armed suspects rob bishop, wife mid-sermon, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WPIX) — Gun-toting thieves brazenly barged into a Brooklyn church Sunday and robbed a bishop and his wife mid-sermon, according to police. Bishop Lamor Whitehead, 44, was preaching at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry at 11:15 a.m. when three male suspects stormed in and robbed the preacher and his wife, 38, at gunpoint, police said. The victims told police the men made off with over $1 million in jewelry, including rings, watches, and chains.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Traffic
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Gas Prices Are Lower, Except in These Four States

Americans have been seeing a welcome, if gradual, decline in gasoline prices over the past month. Since peaking in early June at just over $5 a gallon, the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has eased to $4.655, as of July12, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
TRAFFIC
money.com

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS LA

State gas tax rises Friday to an estimated54 cents a gallon

On Friday, California's gas tax will jump from around 51 cents a gallon to about 54 cents a gallon. The rise in the gas tax comes the same weekend that AAA estimates 2.7 million people will hit the road, despite the average gas price in California soaring to more than $6 a gallon. "It's getting crazy," driver Elliot DeJesus told CBSLA. "My car used to be $40 to fill up. Now it's $69.45 — I'm over it." Another SoCal driver, Donna Horn, said she knew the price hike was coming, which is why she was trying to fill up on Thursday. "I'm very unhappy....
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Americans Prepare for $10 Gas

Gasoline at $10 a gallon would ruin the U.S. economy, which makes it among the largest threats to cause a sharp downturn in GDP. Middle class and lower class families would move into deep financial holes, if $10 gas was added to their housing, clothing and food costs. JP Morgan says crude could rise to […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Jake Wells

Why gas could reach $7 this summer

Photo of individual getting gasPhoto by Dawn McDonald (Unsplash) We're all feeling a lot of pain at the gas pump these days. Currently, according to AAA gas prices, the average gas price in Pennsylvania is at $4.99 per gallon, which is just a few cents higher than the national average gas price of $4.95. While gas prices have dipped slightly over the past week, you can expect prices to increase as we approach July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport murder suspect surrenders in South Carolina

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police say Jamar Mayfield, 35, turned himself in to police in Georgetown, South Carolina, for the murder of Daqauveon Jackson on June 19th. According to police, officers were called to Freeport Memorial Hospital at 10 p.m. Saturday, June 19th, after Jackson had been admitted for a gunshot wound. He died […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy