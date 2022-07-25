Gas prices continue to drop, still more expensive than last year
(WTVO) — The price of a gallon of gas continues to fall nationwide, with the U.S. averaging $4.35 for regular unleaded.
That’s down 17 cents from last week but it’s more than $1.30 more expensive than the same time last year.
In Illinois, the average price is higher than the national median, with a gallon averaging $4.82.
Analysts expect gas prices to continue to fall as the cost for crude oil is dropping.
