Ryan Hauck and Mike Darby from the Park County Travel Council came on SYP to discuss tourism not only in the state of Wyoming, but specifically in Park County. They talked about how the flooding of Yellowstone has affected Park County as well as downtown Cody and how they had to pivot to get the word out that Park County is open for business. They also talked about how they are funded and how their budget is divided up.

PARK COUNTY, WY ・ 2 HOURS AGO