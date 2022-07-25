ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Jo Koy brings comedy to Evansville

By Jana Garrett
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Comedian Jo Koy will bring his 2022 Funny Is Funny World Tour to Old National Events Plaza on September 29. A press release says the show includes all new material inspired by his family, specifically his son.

Reports say Koy started out at a Las Vegas coffeehouse and worked his way up to where he is today. Koy will be in a Universal Picture comedy film soon, “Easter Sunday,” which will be in theaters on August 5. The film is loosely based on his life experiences, set around a Filipino family gathering, celebrating Easter Sunday. Koy also has a single-cam comedy “Josep,” which landed a pilot order at ABC.

He has four stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. In June 2020, Koy released his first variety special, “Jo Koy: In His Elements” on Netflix in which Koy goes to Manila, that featured local culture in a show featuring the Filipino-American comedians, DJs and B-boys. Koy’s 4th Netflix stand-up special was shot in March 2022 at the Forum in Los Angeles. The special is a follow-up to his 2019 Netflix special, “Comin’ In Hot – Koy.”

Jo Koy has appeared on over 140 episodes of “Chelsea Lately” as a season regular roundtable guest. He frequently appears on other comedy shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Last Call with Carson Daly,” and “Lights Out with David Spade.”

For more information and tickets, visit this website . Tickets are available at this website or at the Old National Events Plaza Box Office. For more information about the Aiken Theatre, please go here .

