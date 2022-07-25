CV Rep is a special place for pianist Christopher Richardson, who discovered the transformative powers of music as a youth that continue to drive his career today.

BMW fans rejoice, as the BMW CCA’s O’Fest is back but this time it has a bit of Wakandan flare, as it’s called the BMW CCA O’Fest Forever. In addition to the name change, there will also be some new additions to the event log in Palm Springs, California which will run from September 27 through October 1, 2022. O’Fest is open to both BMW CCA members and non-members, so anyone that wants to go can go. For attendants, there are several different events to partake in, including a TSD (Time, Speed, Distance) rally, a Cars & Coffee event, tech talks, and even a wine blending party and beer garden. So, basically, car nerd heaven.

