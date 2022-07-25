ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

CV Rep is a special place for pianist Christopher Richardson, who discovered the transformative powers of music as a youth that continue to drive his career today.

By Julie Pendray
palmspringslife.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Richardson performs at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music Concert Hall. The concert pianist will play Aug. 4 at CV Rep in Cathedral City. At the age of 12, Christopher Richardson discovered the sounds his talented hands created on the piano could actually change the lives of the audience members...

www.palmspringslife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelnowsmart.com

Palm Springs Hotel With Private Pool

If you’re looking for a Palm Springs hotel with private pool, you’ve come to the right place. There are several options for this type of accommodation, but we’ll focus on two Bunch Palms, the Villa Royale, and the Spring Resort and Spa. Both of these properties offer private pools, so you can relax in the hot tub at the end of a long day. Regardless of how you choose to stay in Palm Springs, there is something for everyone.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Pretty Faces Nightclub Brings Style Worth Your While

A night out in Downtown Palm Springs just got even more tantalizing with the addition of the brand new Pretty Faces Nightclub, embellished with quirky interior designs, dazzling light shows, and a touch of avant-garde personalization to transport you to a wonderland of whimsical sights and soundscapes. Adjacent to Hotel...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Adam Lambert announces five-city ‘The Witch Hunt’ California concert tour

The Halloween-themed mini tour includes shows in San Diego, Los Angeles, Oakland, Rancho Mirage and Sacramento. Adam Lambert’s Halloween-themed “The Witch Hunt” concerts are moving beyond Nevada. A week after announcing his three late-October shows at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, the San Diego-bred vocal...
SAN DIEGO, CA
menifee247.com

Local horseman, cowboy legend Mattocks passes away

Menifee has lost its last real cowboy. Lynn Mattocks passed away Sunday at the age of 87. A decorated Vietnam War hero, rodeo star and crusader for the preservation of the area’s horseback riding trails, Mattocks truly was a legend in his own time. A 30-year veteran of the...
MENIFEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cornell, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Palm Desert, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
State
Ohio State
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Colorado State
Palm Springs, CA
Entertainment
City
Cathedral City, CA
State
Virginia State
Local
California Entertainment
nbcpalmsprings.com

Beautiful Day Shines in the La Quinta Cove

Husband and wife team, Justin and Mackenzie, have opened a new farm to table restaurant and are planting their roots in La Quinta. “We wanted a place that we could grow our family,” said Justin Jenkins. “We live in the cove. We really wanted to integrate with this community,” he continued.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Senior Airman Lee Talamantes’s life will be honored at the Palm Springs Air Museum

Senior Airman Talamantes of Cathedral City, CA tragically passed away in a traffic accident on July 18th, 2022, while reporting for duty at Luke Air Force Base, AZ. A public vigil will be held for Senior Airman Lee Talamantes on July 29th at the Palm Springs Air Museum beginning at 7 pm. He joined the United The post Senior Airman Lee Talamantes’s life will be honored at the Palm Springs Air Museum appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
gbsan.com

Top 8 Wineries in the Temecula Valley

Each year, California produces more than 17 million gallons of wine, accounting for nearly 90% of all American wine production. While wine aficionados often imagine Napa Valley and Sonoma County when they think of world-class wineries, Temecula Valley’s mild Mediterranean climate and unique setting between the desert and the ocean makes it one of the most beloved winemaking regions in the country. Here are the top eight Temecula wineries that should be on every wine lover’s radar:
TEMECULA, CA
BMWBLOG

O’Fest 2022 is Heading to Palm Springs in September. Join Them!

BMW fans rejoice, as the BMW CCA’s O’Fest is back but this time it has a bit of Wakandan flare, as it’s called the BMW CCA O’Fest Forever. In addition to the name change, there will also be some new additions to the event log in Palm Springs, California which will run from September 27 through October 1, 2022. O’Fest is open to both BMW CCA members and non-members, so anyone that wants to go can go. For attendants, there are several different events to partake in, including a TSD (Time, Speed, Distance) rally, a Cars & Coffee event, tech talks, and even a wine blending party and beer garden. So, basically, car nerd heaven.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Jerry Hall
Person
Harold Arlen
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs offers to buy land originally planned for COD West Valley Campus as long as project is finished on new property

The City of Palm Springs has sent a proposal to the College of the Desert offering to buy the land originally planned to become the West Valley Campus, so long as the college completes the project in its new property. "The residents of the Western Coachella Valley are frustrated. They want to see a campus The post Palm Springs offers to buy land originally planned for COD West Valley Campus as long as project is finished on new property appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
ucr.edu

Rare bloom draws record crowds to UCR Botanic Gardens

It was the little plant that raised a big stink for a brief window of time. The UC Riverside Botanic Gardens drew record crowds over the past week with visitors from all over Southern California coming by to catch a glimpse and whiff of Little Miss Stinky. The rare corpse...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

The California amusement parks we’ve lost forever

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that the Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will be closing in the next 11 years may bring back memories of other California theme parks that have shuttered over the years. These are a few of the most memorable parks that are gone for good.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano Music#Music Career#Tom And Jerry#Pianist#Music Therapy#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Cv Rep
nbcpalmsprings.com

Oswit Land Trust Receives a Historic Gift

Palm Springs, CA– Several years ago Oswit Land Trust (OLT) shared with the community its vision of taking failing or closed golf courses and converting them to a beautiful nature preserve. Two of these golf courses, Bel Air Greens and Mesquite Golf, were actively for sale for development (sales flyer available). OLT began diligently working on how to acquire both of these properties and save them as open space. Building on golf courses is a trend that is happening all over the country.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Heat and humidity not stopping tourists from visiting downtown Palm Springs

The hot and humid temperatures are not stopping tourists from visiting. Many visitors braved the heat at downtown Palm Springs with some stopping to snap pics at the Marilyn Monroe statue. Other tourists made sure to take advantage of the misters some businesses set up. One group of tourists came to visit from the LA The post Heat and humidity not stopping tourists from visiting downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man admits to hurling rock through window of Starbucks in downtown Palm Springs

A 42-year-old man pleaded guilty to a vandalism charge today for throwing a rock through the front window of the Starbucks Reserve in Palm Springs. Joshua Taylor Moon was immediately sentenced to a year and four months in county jail for his plea to the charge, which included an enhancement for being on probation at The post Man admits to hurling rock through window of Starbucks in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
iebusinessdaily.com

American Airlines adds flights at Palm Springs

American Airlines will add flights from Palm Springs International Airport to Austin, Texas staring this fall. The flights will operate daily from Nov. 17 through Nov. 29 and Dec. 15 through Jan. 9, giving travelers a second set of nonstop flights to the Texas capital during the holidays, according to a statement on the city’s website.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy