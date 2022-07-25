ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Gaston County Man Wins $25,000 A Year For Life Prize

By Emily Bryson, News Release
 3 days ago

GASTONIA, N.C. (News Release) – A Lucky for Life drawing delivered a $25,000 a year for life prize to William Mark Shellman of Gastonia. Shellman bought his lucky ticket for the June 21 drawing through Online Play. He claimed his prize at lottery...

Charlotte Man Wins $3 Million On Scratch-Off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – Michael Staub of Charlotte took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize in a new lottery game. Staub bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Perry’s Market on Wilgrove Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill. When Staub arrived...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Best Waterparks Across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Grab the swim trunks, it’s National Water Park Day!. Individual water slides have been popular for decades, but most fans agree the modern version of the water park was born in 1977. That’s when one of SeaWorld’s co-founders opened Wet-N-Wild in Orlando, Florida.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Gastonia Police Release Video Of Controversial Veteran’s Arrest

Gastonia Police have released the body camera footage of homeless veteran Joshua Rohrer’s arrest from last year. A Gaston County judge has ordered the release of police body camera video of the arrest of a disabled Army Veteran. Joshua Rohrer pushed for the release of the video following his arrest last October by Gastonia Police. During that arrest, Rohrer says he was assaulted by officers. One of them tased the veteran’s service dog, Sunshine. The dog died three days later after being hit by a car. In court Wednesday, attorneys for Gastonia Police argued against the release of certain sections of the video, saying they were unrelated to the arrest. But, the judge ordered the video, in its entirety, as well as video of an October 9th encounter with police, to be released.
GASTONIA, NC
Gaston County Judge Orders Release Of Police Body Cam Video Of Arrest of Disabled Veteran

GASTONIA, N.C. — July 28, 2022: A Gaston County judge has ordered the release of police body camera video of the arrest of a disabled Army Veteran. Joshua Rohrer pushed for the release of the video following his arrest last October by Gastonia Police. During that arrest, Rohrer says he was assaulted by officers. One of them tased the veteran’s service dog, Sunshine. The dog died three days later after being hit by a car. In court Wednesday, attorneys for Gastonia Police argued against the release of certain sections of the video, saying they were unrelated to the arrest. But, the judge ordered the video, in its entirety, as well as video of an October 9th encounter with police, to be released.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Virginia Man Killed In Iredell County Wreck On I-40

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Troopers say a man from Virginia was killed in a wreck on I-40 in Iredell County on Tuesday, July 26th. Rodney Forner, 67, was traveling west in a 2003 Subaru Outback when he ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, overturned, and collided with several trees, according to a news release from the NC State Highway Patrol.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Pride Festival And Parade Returns To Uptown Charlotte August 20th-21st

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade returns to Uptown Charlotte August 20th and 21st. Grammy Award-winning pop artist Daya will headline the Charlotte Pride Main Stage, presented by Truist, on Saturday, Aug. 20. Daya, a Pennsylvania-bred multi-instrumentalist has achieved several industry triumphs, including her Grammy Award for her nine-times-platinum Chainsmokers collaboration “Don’t Let Me Down,” earning gold certification for her debut album Sit Still, Look Pretty, opening for the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen and MARINA, and headlining her own tour. Her newest release, The Difference, finds Daya pushing into moodier and more minimalist sonic terrain while spotlighting the radiant vocal presence that’s long made her an in-demand featured artist.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Text2Win Pure Intentions Coffee Prize Pack + Queen City Jam Session VIP Tickets

Text PURE to 31403 by 10 AM Friday, August 12th for your chance to win a Pure Intentions Coffee prize pack + 2 VIP 3-day tickets to the Queen City Jam Session at NoDa Brewing Company! The Coffee Prize Pack includes 2 bags of Pure Intentions Coffee, 2 Pure Intentions Coffee mugs, 1 stainless Kleen Kanteen to-go mug, 1 six-pack of nitro cold brew coffee, and 1 $25 gift card to NoDa Brewing Company. (Total ARV $725)
CHARLOTTE, NC
Top Charlotte Chefs To Hold FORK Cancer Fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eight Charlotte chefs will come together on September 29th to hold a dinner benefitting local cancer non-profits. The culinary leaders are uniting at Project 658 for FORK Cancer, an expertly crafted dining experience with 100% of event proceeds supporting The Paula Takacs Foundation for Sarcoma Research and three other local cancer non-profits.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Edge On The Clock: Video Of 5-Year-Old In Chucky Costume Goes Viral

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to more than $1B after no one matched all six numbers in Tuesday’s drawing. Although no one hit the jackpot, there were eight tickets that won $1M each. The next drawing is this Friday at 11P. If there is a winning ticket, it will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot prize in the game’s 20 year history. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was more than $1.5B. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina in October 2018.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CMPD Investigation Homicide In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue in northwest Charlotte. Officers say they responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30pm. Upon arrival, they found one person with injuries from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital where they died from their...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Little Mama’s Italian Kitchen Expanding To South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After two successful years in SouthPark, Little Mama’s Italian Kitchen is expanding and opening a second location in South Charlotte. Officials say the newest location in the Rea Farms development in South Charlotte is set to open next year. Officials say the restaurant will mirror...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Events with Moira Quinn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Moira Quinn with Charlotte Center City Partners knows all the fun events around town. Today, she’s previewing three where you can eat, drink, shop, walk and enjoy live music!. Queen’s Feast Charlotte Restaurant Week. Every night through July 31. Various locations. Dozens of local...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Manny

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Manny. Manny is a 14-week-old kitten. He is available to adopt today! Help find Manny a forever home. If you are interested in adopting Manny or any of the other...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CREATE Ballantyne Bringing Immersive Art To South Charlotte | PHOTOS

CHARLOTTE, NC — CREATE Ballantyne, an extensive art program, is coming to Northwood Office’s Ballantyne campus. The company has partnered with Blumenthal Performing Arts, ArtPop Street Gallery, Charlotte is Creative and The Savage Way to bring a host of immersive exhibits, murals, sculptures and more to the south Charlotte community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Officials Say Worker Dies By Electrocution At CLT Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials say a worker died at the Charlotte airport on Monday after being electrocuted. The N.C. Department of Labor confirms the worker was employed with Rosendin Electric. An investigation has been opened into the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CMPD Investigating Homicide in University City

CHARLOTTE — A homicide investigation is underway in University City off Mallard Creek Church Rd. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the 10000 block of John Adams Road shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday for a person shot. CMPD posted around 10:25 p.m. that detectives were investigating a homicide on John...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Officials Identify Body Recovered From Lake Norman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NC Wildlife officials have identified a man who drowned over the weekend near the Peninsula Yacht Club on Lake Norman. Officials say Joseph Suazo, 62, of Cabarrus County jumped off a boat in a cove near the club around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday to swim, and never resurfaced.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC

