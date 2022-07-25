Gaston County Man Wins $25,000 A Year For Life Prize

Gastonia Police have released the body camera footage of homeless veteran Joshua Rohrer’s arrest from last year. A Gaston County judge has ordered the release of police body camera video of the arrest of a disabled Army Veteran. Joshua Rohrer pushed for the release of the video following his arrest last October by Gastonia Police. During that arrest, Rohrer says he was assaulted by officers. One of them tased the veteran’s service dog, Sunshine. The dog died three days later after being hit by a car. In court Wednesday, attorneys for Gastonia Police argued against the release of certain sections of the video, saying they were unrelated to the arrest. But, the judge ordered the video, in its entirety, as well as video of an October 9th encounter with police, to be released.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO