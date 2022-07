FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On the night of July, 26, 2022, Carol Jean Boyers received the call she’d waited and prepared for all of her life. Being an offer she couldn’t refuse, she will not be returning to us. This assignment comes with a tremendous sign-on bonus, a reunion with the love of her life, her mother and daddy, and so many family friends and fur babies she loved waiting for her.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO