NC parents expect to pay more for back-to-school shopping, survey says

By Judith Retana
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Between new clothes, a stylish backpack and classroom supplies, back-to-school shopping is never cheap. The cost to get your child ready for school isn’t any better this year.

A survey from Deloitte found 38 percent of North Carolina parents expect to pay more for supplies this year as a result of inflation. A little more than half of parents, 54 percent, plan to do their shopping by the end of July to get ahead of any stockouts.

“Back-to-school spending plans account for higher prices and include items and activities designed to support mental health and emotional wellbeing, in addition to ordinary supplies, technology and apparel,” Rod Sides said, Deloitte’s national back-to-school expert. “More than ever, parents are readying for the school year by investing to make sure their child is prepared from the inside out.”

Deloitte said inflation will drive spending up 8 percent from last year and parents are expected to spend $661 for back-to-school shopping this year.

Meanwhile, 33 percent of families said their financial situation has worsened since the start of the last school year.

Parents aren’t just worried about the increased cost of supplies. Half of parents surveyed are worried about their child’s mental health, too.

College students also expect to spend more for back-to-school shopping.

Parents of college-aged students said they expect to spend $1,600 per child, up 10 percent from last year. A little more than one-third of that will likely be spent online, according to surveyed parents.

