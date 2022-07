TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teen the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department called a “person of interest” in an aggravated burglary has turned himself in. A 15-year-old boy turned himself in at the Topeka Police Department for a warrant on July 21. He has been charged with aggravated burglary, conspiracy, theft of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm for his involvement in an incident.

