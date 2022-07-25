Trump Bashes PGA Tour Ahead of Hosting LIV Golf Event
By Julia Elbaba
NBC New York
2 days ago
Former President Donald Trump is fired up to have current PGA Tour players make the switch to LIV Golf after the longtime organization moved its 2022 Championship away from Trump National amid the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol....
Ted Cruz broke with Trump and endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch, the opponent of Trump-backed Tim Michels. Trump is headed to Wisconsin in August to stump for Michels. In May, Cruz backed Mo Brooks, a congressman who once had the former president's backing. Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald...
A look at the cost of membership at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
The post How Much Does It Cost to Play Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Site of This Week’s LIV Golf Event? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jared Kushner recounts calling Rupert Murdoch on election night 2020 in his upcoming memoir. Kushner called the media tycoon after Fox News called Arizona for President Joe Biden. "Sorry, Jared, there is nothing I can do," Murdoch told him. "The Fox News data authority says the numbers are ironclad." Former...
Former President Trump made an appearance at the LIV Golf welcome party Wednesday night ahead of the circuit’s third event, which will take place at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and where he will participate in a pro-am event on Thursday. Trump and former first lady...
July 27 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump and son Eric will play a LIV Golf pro-am event with major championship winners Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau at his Bedminster, New Jersey, course on Thursday, a source with the Saudi Arabia-funded series said.
Washington — Survivors and family members who lost loved ones in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks criticized former President Donald Trump for hosting the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series for a tournament at his Bedminster, New Jersey, club later this month and urged him stop doing business with the Saudi kingdom.
With former President Donald Trump spending his summers in the township, Bedminster is accustomed to having celebrities within its borders. This weekend, the township will host 48 professional golfers as they compete in the new LIV Golf’s third event at Trump National Golf Club on Lamington Road. For Trump,...
This story by Sarah Wallace originally appeared on NBC New York. Families of 9/11 victims are voicing their outrage over a Saudi Arabian-funded golf tournament being held at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey, as they claim that players are getting blood money from a government that allegedly supported the terrorist attacks.
Former President Donald Trump was seen teeing off with professional golfers at Thursday's pro-am at his New Jersey golf course amid a backdrop of criticism from 9/11 families upset that he has opened his doors to the Saudi Arabian-backed tour. Trump hit the course with 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson...
Former President Trump teed off at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Thursday morning for the LIV Golf pro-am event ahead of the Saudi-backed league’s third tournament this weekend. Trump took a few practice swings before being met with a round of applause as he teed off on...
BEDMINSTER, New Jersey — After nearly 21 years and what seems to be an endless river of pain, this is what the 9/11 story has come to. Three relatives of victims of America’s deadliest terror attack — a wife who lost her husband; a mother who lost her son; a son who lost his father — stood Tuesday on a patch of grass by the local public library in this community of rolling hills and horse pastures. Two miles away sat a golf course owned by former President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden declared his support Thursday for the “historic” inflation-fighting agreement struck by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and holdout Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, an expansive health care and climate change package that had eluded the White House and seemed all but lost. Biden said the bill will be a “godsend” for American families. “This bill would be the most significant legislation in history to tackle the climate crisis,” Biden said. He said it will also lower healthcare costs for millions of Americans who buy their own health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. Biden vowed the package will not raise taxes on anyone earning less than $400,000 a year. Instead the 15% corporate minimum tax will help fund the new costs, with extra going to deficit reduction.
Former President Donald Trump will play alongside Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau on Thursday at LIV Golf’s pro-am ahead of the third tournament of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, according to the New York Post. The tournament will take place at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., and...
The LIV Golf Bedminster will take place from July 29-31, with 48 golfers traveling to New Jersey for the controversial tour’s third event on the 2022 LIV Golf schedule. The Old Course at Trump National Golf Club will host the event. Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Louis...
Comments / 0