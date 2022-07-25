ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, NY

New Garden City Restaurant Serves Up Sparkling Sake, 'Fire-Breathing' Dragon Rolls

A brand-new restaurant is offering Long Islanders a wide variety of Japanese dishes with a unique twist.

Nomiya is currently in its soft opening phase, with a grand opening set for Monday, Aug. 8, representatives announced.

The restaurant is located in the Roosevelt Field shopping mall, located at 630 Old Country Road in Garden City.

Founders Ajay Chawla, Lawrence Wai, and Moul Kim sought to create a menu featuring East Asian cuisine with a special, local spin, representatives said.

Some menu highlights include the restaurant's signature Avocado Bomb, which is described as a Japanese version of guacamole, along with signature rolls such as the Suffolk Roll, a cucumber roll with torched yellowtail belly, and the Nomiya Roll, made with tuna asparagus maki and spicy lobster.

Representatives said the Nomiya Roll is described as a "fire-breathing" dragon roll, as it is served tableside billowing sesame-scented “dragon’s breath.”

The menu will also include eleven premium bottles of sake, including sparkling sake, a variety of cocktails made with soju, and housemade sodas in flavors such as lychee, yuzu, and mandarin.

The restaurant seats 75 guests and has options for outdoor seating.

Nomiya is open daily from noon to 10 p.m.

