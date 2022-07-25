ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Jefferson, Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-25 16:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 12:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Target Area: Cayuga; Cortland; Onondaga; Tompkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAYUGA...NORTHERN CORTLAND...SOUTHERN ONONDAGA AND NORTHEASTERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES At 131 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Homer, or near Cortland, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement has reported downed trees and wires. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cortland, Homer, Preble, Moravia, Niles, Scott, Truxton, Solon, McGraw and Cuyler. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 12:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central New York. Target Area: Northern Oneida; Southern Oneida A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Oneida County through 245 PM EDT At 213 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Holland Patent, or 11 miles east of Rome, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rome, Trenton, Floyd, Forestport, Oriskany, Steuben, Remsen, Holland Patent, Prospect and Barneveld. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cayuga, Schuyler, Seneca, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 12:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cayuga; Schuyler; Seneca; Tompkins THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SENECA NORTHEASTERN SCHUYLER...SOUTHWESTERN CAYUGA AND NORTHWESTERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central New York. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Binghamton.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 12:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHERN LEWIS COUNTIES At 158 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Redwood to near Copenhagen, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Fort Drum, Carthage, West Carthage, Herrings, Redwood, Kring Point State Park, Wellesley Island State Park, Denmark, Black River, Copenhagen, and Philadelphia. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 49 and 50, and near exit 52. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Tompkins by NWS

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chenango, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chenango; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MADISON AND NORTHERN CHENANGO COUNTIES At 210 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Otselic, or 12 miles northwest of Norwich, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Norwich, Plymouth, North Norwich, Sherburne, Otselic, Preston, Earlville, Pitcher, Pharsalia and Lincklaen. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY At 113 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Henderson Harbor, or 13 miles west of Watertown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Watertown, Stony Point, Clayton, Adams, Dexter, Glen Park, Adams Center, Henderson Harbor, Cedar Point State Park and Southwick Beach State Park. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 41 and 48. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

