Beach Hazards Statement issued for Jefferson, Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 12:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHERN LEWIS COUNTIES At 158 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Redwood to near Copenhagen, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Fort Drum, Carthage, West Carthage, Herrings, Redwood, Kring Point State Park, Wellesley Island State Park, Denmark, Black River, Copenhagen, and Philadelphia. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 49 and 50, and near exit 52. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO