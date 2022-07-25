ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: 82-year-old vulnerable woman located

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
UPDATE: 82-year-old Gertrude Blair has been located after going missing Monday morning.

Police say 82-year-old Gertrude Blair was last seen leaving her home in the 5500 block of East Burns Street.

