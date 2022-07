UPDATE: Cameras show traffic moving again in both directions at 4:15 p.m. Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on Monday when a crash backed up from the Interstate 55 bridge from Arkansas into Memphis.

ARDOT reported an accident near Mile Marker 1.7 and emergency crews have arrived on scene as of about 3:30. The wreck involves two commercial vehicles and an SUV.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.