BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — In the event of an emergency, like an active shooter at a school, minutes matter. "Safety of the children and staff members is paramount to us and the community," said Lt. Adam Skaff of the Bowling Green Police Division. "And so the school district and the PD realized that it was important for us to be able to respond in a timely manner."

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO