Miami, FL

Miami’s 5 most Instagram-worthy locations

By Amanda Crane
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith an abundance of beaches, trendy restaurants and rich art, South Florida is a premier spot to cultivate content for an aesthetic feed. From South Beach to Coral Gables, there are endless opportunities to take photos featuring lush palm trees, sparkling city skylines, vibrant graffiti and more. South Pointe...

Baccarat CEO Jim Shreve Makes Move To Miami

North America President and CEO of the legendary Baccarat brand has decided to call the Magic City home — fittingly, at the luxurious Baccarat Residences Miami in Brickell. Jim Shreve’s multi-million dollar corner residence will be located on the 51st floor of the building, which is currently 75 percent sold out. Vertical construction will begin in the Fall to accommodate the tremendous demand for these breathtaking units.
South Florida restaurant participates in Miami Spice restaurant program

It’s that time of year again Deco fans. Miami Spice is back. I fast all year just to prep for this. I challenge myself to see how many places I can check out and how much I can eat. This year, there are hundreds of restaurants participating, and a bunch are new to the program. We had the hard task of checking one of them out.
Rolling Loud announces 2023 Miami dates

MIAMI – As one party is in the books, another one is already on the planner.Rolling Loud is set to make its South Florida return in 2023. The music festival's dates are set for July 21 to 23 at Hard Rock Stadium.Miami's latest Rolling Loud just wrapped up last weekend.It was headlined by some of hip hop's biggest names, such as Kendrick Lamar and Future. It also featured surprise performances by Kanye West and Travis Scott. Presale tickets go on sale this Friday, July 29, at 12 p.m. 
West Palm Beach bucks lawsuit, hands Sunset Lounge to Miami company

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rather than start from scratch to select an operator for the iconic Sunset Lounge, city officials agreed to negotiate with the second-place bidder. Mayor Keith James, who supported the decision to negotiate with Miami-based Mad Room Hospitality, had been on the losing end of the June 27 vote to hand the job to a local, Black-owned group, Vita Lounge LLC.
Lawn Weekend: Mow the Grass at This Luxury Miami Home, Stay for Free

"Spoil yourself, you deserve it!" That might be what you tell yourself seconds before booking a short-term rental property for a Miami vacation. Justify it by the water views and luxury amenities that come with an ultramodern three-bedroom, five-bathroom house complete with a heated saltwater infinity pool, hot tub, and all the necessities for a perfect long weekend.
The Legendary Fox’s Sherron Inn Is Making a Comeback. Here’s a Look Inside.

Almost seven years after legendary South Miami bar Fox’s Sherron Inn closed its doors, the beloved dive bar and restaurant will reopen to the public on Friday, July 29, with new owners but the same look and feel. The revival is courtesy of local hospitality group Lost Boy & Co., the team behind namesake Lost Boy Co. and Tropezon, who have spent the last few years working on bringing the bar back to its original South Miami location.
The Watermark at Coral Gables Invites Seniors to Embrace Resort-Style Living

Slated to open later this year, The Watermark at Coral Gables is a luxurious community for seniors that blends seamlessly with the upscale community of Coral Gables. Redefining senior living, it is poised to offer an elevated escape with its refined residences, upscale amenities, signature dining venues, and customizable care options for Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Leasing now, The Watermark at Coral Gables is offering consultations to secure your residence today.
A Sephora for Your Pets? Dogphora Takes Off in Miami

If one Miami business owner has his way, there will soon be a Sephora-like retail experience for our four-legged friends. Where Sephora offers an interactive, try-it-for-yourself experience with personal care and beauty products, Dogphora aims to be "the world's first marketplace for trusted and premium pet products and services." At...
South Florida to benefit from high-speed train service

Plans are underway for a high-speed train service to operate between Miami and Orlando. The plans are being undertaken by a privately-owned company, Brightline which already provides inter-city rail routes connecting Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. The new route is expected to open in early 2023. Current travel...
How common is gold digging and women getting everything paid for in Miami?

I just moved here two months ago so this city is new to me. Long story short, my Colombian girlfriend of one year moved down with me with no job. I was paying for her things as she haphazardly looked for a job. I started becoming annoyed that I was paying for virtually everything when we went out and she took offense to that. I make upper six figures so it's not the money that's the problem, it's the expectation. She started going out with 'friends' she knew from when she used to live here who would drive her in flashy cars, take her out to clubs, invite her to boats, etc. I dumped her because to me that's cheating. Now her instagram is filled with flights, boats, limos, VIP tables, and so on. How common is this sort of culture? Can you describe it to me? Because I really don't understand it.
After 18 Years, Air Canada To Bring Back YVR-MIA Service

West coast Canadians will be able to fly non-stop to Miami via Air Canada for the first time in 18 years, with service kicking off just before Christmas. AC will use 169-seat B737 MAX 8s on the route, with 16 business class recliners and 153 economy seats. Flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Flights will depart YVR at 8:20 am, arriving MIA at 5:06 pm. For return trips, flights will leave MIA at 6:00 pm, arriving YVR at 9:45 pm.
Miami Map – Map Of Miami

There are many reasons to buy a Miami Map. It will help you get around the city with ease, and you can also use it to locate restaurants, cafes, parks, and museums. These maps can be helpful while traveling, as they contain factual information and community feedback. You can also use them as a reference when you travel. They also feature a handy lodging guide and are convenient to use indoors or outdoors. Here’s a look at the different types of Miami Maps.
3 of the cheapest neighborhoods to live in Miami, FL

Few other cities in the United States can match the beautiful beaches, rich culture, and year-round pleasant weather of Miami. Because of all of these outstanding attractions, millions of people travel to the city to experience its delights firsthand, and many more migrate to enjoy the city on a more permanent basis. If you are one of the people who plan to settle here and call it a permanent home whether for a year or two or for the rest of your life, this article is for you.
Neighbors appeal for help after Argentinian tourist shot on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH - Residents of a Miami Beach neighborhood are appealing for the public's help as police scour the area looking for a man who shot a 25-year-old tourist from Argentina and fled with just $1 in a botched robbery. They said they were they are horrified when they saw new images from a surveillance video that shows what happen during the robbery. It was captured last Thursday, around by 4:30 a.m., by a camera on a building at 8th Street and Michigan Avenue. The man was sitting on some steps outside an apartment building with a friend when...
These Condos Come with a 7-Acre Lagoon, Private Island Beach and Biking Trails

Taking waterfront living to the next level, ONE Park Tower by Turnberry offers owners access to a 7-acre, crystal-clear swimmable lagoon the equivalent of 21 Olympic-sized pools. The first-of-its-kind in South Florida, the lagoon has a private island and its own beach with sandy shores where residents can lounge on beach chairs and a dedicated Beach Concierge can arrange stand-up paddleboards or kayaks, plus dining from The Lagoon Café.
