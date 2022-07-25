ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Excessive Heat Warning Through Thursday Night

KXL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest is baking under a week of temperatures in the upper 90’s and in some cases over 100 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through Thursday night. Cooling centers are open for folks to rest in a...

www.kxl.com

WWEEK

As Portland Hits 100 Degrees, Forecasters Say the Heat Wave Could Extend Well Into the Weekend

This afternoon, Portland crested 100 degrees for the first time in 2022. It’s unlikely to be the last. As of 4:07 pm, the National Weather Service’s temperature gauge at the west end of the Fremont Bridge registered 101 degrees. Portland International Airport hit triple digits just three minutes later. NWS meteorologist Colby Neuman said today’s highest temperature was expected to occur between 4:30 and 5:30 pm.
KXL

Cooling Centers Open Longer During Weeklong Heat Wave

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cooling centers are staying open longer during the longest heat wave on record for this region with temperatures in the upper 90’s and low 100’s through Saturday. Multnomah County has four overnight cooling centers across Portland along with a day center. They will now...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Hot Weather Assistance, July 26

Take care to prepare for upcoming heat wave – Pacific Power release – PORTLAND – With daily high temperatures forecast to near or above the 100-degree mark across parts of the Pacific Northwest, Pacific Power is prepared to face higher demands on the grid from both record temperatures and increased customer need. “We’ve taken steps for grid hardening, in particular since last summer, to prevent overloading at the substation level and on the distribution system,” said Erik Brookhouse, vice president of system operations for Pacific Power. “We are confident about our network’s readiness for this summer.” Wildfire conditions have elevated too and Pacific Power has taken additional safety precautions in high-risk areas to reduce the risk of wildfire. Among other measures, the company is conducting additional patrols of power lines and temporarily modifying targeted system settings to be more sensitive. Customers can also take steps to manage their energy use during the summer, staying comfortable while avoiding a surprise on your next bill. To see a full list of energy-saving tips, visit the company’s website. Among the top energy-saving recommendations for summer are: Keep curtains and blinds closed during the day. Open windows during cooler evening hours. Operate the clothes dryer and dishwasher at night. If you have air conditioning, set it to maintain an interior temperature of 78 degrees, higher when you are away from home. More electric energy information is available on Pacific Power’s website at: www.pacificpower.net.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Governor declares extreme heat state of emergency

Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties due to extreme heat forecasted across the state. Monday’s executive order extends through Sunday and directs the state’s Department of Emergency Management to use any state agency personnel and equipment deemed necessary to help counties respond to and recover from the heat. The order also directs various state agencies, including the Oregon National Guard and the Oregon State Police, to provide assistance requested by the emergency management department through the end of the declaration.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Pacific Northwest Bakes Under Record Setting Temperatures

Over 44 million Americans are facing extreme temperatures as a heat wave continues to envelop the Pacific Northwest. Seattle reported a record high of 94 on Tuesday (July 26), as did the cities of Bellingham and Olympia, where temperatures reached 90 and 97 degrees, respectively. Residents in Portland, Oregon, had...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Oregon Reports Two Suspected Heat-Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office reports two people have died from suspected hyperthermia during this week’s heat wave. One death happened in Portland on Monday. There’s no word on where the second person died. Though the official cause of the deaths may not be confirmed for several months.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Heat wave to slam into Pacific Northwest this week

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Forecasters are warning that a prolonged period of extreme heat will arrive early this week in the U.S. Pacific Northwest and linger until next weekend. The National Weather Service said temperatures could break daily records in Seattle, Portland and areas of Northern California by Tuesday.
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

ABC's Rob Marciano in Portland to cover Pacific NW heat

PORTLAND, Ore. — ABC's Senior Meteorologist and former KATU Chief Meteorologist, Rob Marciano, is in Portland covering the heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest. Marciano is reporting for World News Tonight and Good Morning America. KATU News caught up with him Wednesday afternoon before going live with David Muir.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Heat wave arrives in Pacific Northwest, and so do warnings and calls to find ways to stay cool

A heat wave is moving into the Pacific Northwest Monday, bringing excessive heat warnings throughout much of Oregon. In the Portland metro area, the temperature is expected to peak Tuesday at around 101 degrees and will be in the high 90s through at least Thursday. Elsewhere in the state, triple-digit temperatures will last through at least Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

