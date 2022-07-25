ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Here’s what we know about Rally’s future expansion in Arizona

By Nicole Gutierrez
 2 days ago
Rally’s, the fast-food restaurant known for its hamburgers and French fries recently opened its fifth location in Arizona, and it certainly won’t be the last.

According to Robert Bhagwandat, senior director of franchise development at Rally’s, at least two more storefronts will open in Phoenix by the end of August, and the expansion won’t stop there.

COMING “SOON”

According to the senior director of franchise development, Rally’s is trying to expand throughout the “Phoenix greater area, as much as possible.”

“We’ve actually had three different franchise groups that are in the Phoenix DMA that have actually all signed on to develop multiple units. So right now, we’re currently at five,” said Bhagwandat. “We have at least two more that we know of that will open this year in 2022. Beyond that, we also have about another 13 that are in the pipeline, that will be stretching anywhere from Goodyear all the way back over to Queen Creek."

Bhagwandat tells ABC15 that by the end of 2025 there will be at least 15 locations open in Arizona; more storefronts could possibly open as they are working with “other individuals that are exploring the opportunity [with] Rally’s to become franchisees with the brand.

Here’s what’s to open very soon in the Valley:

  • The next location is expected to open August 9 at 1935 W Northern Ave.
  • The seventh location to open in the state will be in West Phoenix [ 7890 W Thomas Rd. ] and slated to open by the end of August.

CURRENT OPEN LOCATIONS

  • 1345 West Camelback Rd. in Phoenix
  • 1410 West University in Tempe
  • 343 West McKellips Road in Mesa
  • 403 N Greenfield Rd in Mesa
  • 617 West Bell Road in Phoenix
  • 2380 S 4th Ave in Yuma

RALLY'S IN WEST PHOENIX
The seventh location to open in the state will be in Maryvale next to the new Valleywise Health community health center that primarily serves women & children and has a special emphasis on refugees.

A look inside new Valleywise Health center in Maryvale

AZFamily

Dead woman found near trail at Phoenix's North Mountain

The group of teens are raising money for the couple so they can buy groceries, pay bills and travel easily. New suicide hotline number receives over 100K calls, texts in first week. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. When people call 988, a mental health professional will be on the other...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Affordable housing projects in Arizona are getting rejected due to neighbors’ backlash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is construction going on across the Phoenix metro area, with several apartment complexes being built. But it’s not nearly enough to address the affordable housing crisis across the Valley. Tom Simplot is the director of Arizona’s Department of Housing. He’s placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city governments that keep rejecting proposals for new multi-housing units.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

3 dead after crash on I-40 in northern Arizona

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Three people were killed Tuesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle collision occurred along Interstate 40 in northern Arizona. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the collision involved a passenger car and two semi-trucks. All the occupants in the passenger car had to be extricated from the vehicle, DPS said.
WILLIAMS, AZ
