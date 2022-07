A new shop provides East End residents with a way to get a little relief from the summer heat. Popston will celebrate its grand opening Saturday, July 23. Located in The Plant, the development that also includes Cafe Louie and wine bar How to Survive on Land and Sea, Popston serves as the brick and mortar home for native Houstonian Jonathan Delgado's innovative popsicles. The 1,000-square-foot “factory” features a walk-up window with a mural created by Houston artists Joybrush Designs and Dual Streets.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO