King County Council unanimously passed the Free Youth Transit Pass initiative 9-0, making all riders under 19 eligible for free, year-round transit passes in King County. This decision follows Executive Dow Constantine’s State of the County address last month, where he proposed the free youth transit pass plan to build on King County’s many years of success in providing ORCA passes to middle and high school students during the school year, and also stretching into summertime for those who most need travel support.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO