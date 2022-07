An Out exec is staying in. One of the organizers for a party honoring Neil Patrick Harris’ Out magazine cover was forced to pull out of the bash at Nebula in New York City after finding out he has Monkeypox and COVID. Michael Kelley, a co-owner of EqualPride, the company that acquired LGBTQ publications Out Magazine and the Advocate earlier this year, told Page Six he was looking forward to hopping on a plane to New York to fete their coverboy until he was dealt a double whammy: a Monkeypox (MPV) diagnosis and two positive COVID-19 tests. “I was disappointed and devastated...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO