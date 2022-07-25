ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

First phase of east I-40 roadwork completed

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The construction that caused some major backups on I-40 through the canyon is done for now. The New Mexico Department of Transportation says that phase one of the repaving project from Tramway to Tijeras is now complete.

All three lanes have now been reopened in both directions, and the Tijeras on-ramp should re-open soon. DOT says repaving of the shoulders was not part of this project.

DOT says the stretch from Tijeras to Zuzax is also part of another phase. They still have to select a contractor for that, so a start date has not been set. They say there will be ongoing work on the wildlife fence out there through the rest of the year.

