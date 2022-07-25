Monday Morning Media Roundup: July 25th, 2022

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 12 of her 24 points in the first quarter as the Las Vegas Aces raced to an early 23-point lead, then held on for a 93-83 victory over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night to win the second WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship. Plum, who won the All-Star MVP in Chicago a few weeks ago, hit six of her nine 3-point attempts. “We were moving the ball really well and I just happened to be the beneficiary of a lot of wide-open looks,” Plum said. “You know I came into the game telling myself to be really patient and just let it come, but it came really early.” Chelsea Gray had 19 points — including nine pivotal points in the third quarter — and earned MVP of the game.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO