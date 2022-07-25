ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Monday Morning Media Roundup: July 25th, 2022

By Riley Feldmann
Brew Hoop
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are now over a week removed from the up and down faux reality that is Summer League, and that’s given us some time to process what exactly we bore witness to. For some, the 10 days in Vegas solidified the conviction that Sandro Mamukelashvili may one day become something. For...

www.brewhoop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Jazz Have 'Expressed Interest' in Lakers' PG Russell Westbrook

The Utah Jazz can’t shake the Russell Westbrook rumors this offseason. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers' flamboyant point guard has drawn interest from the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, and the Jazz. If Utah ends up dealing its All-Star guard Donovon Mitchell this summer, then...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Los Angeles Clippers Sign New Player

On Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers officially signed Moussa Diabaté to a two-way contract. Diabaté was drafted by the Clippers with the 43rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and he spent the NBA Summer League with the team. He averaged 9.5 points per game and 7.5...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
FastBreak on FanNation

Los Angeles Lakers Sign Player to Training Camp Deal

Heading into the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to get back to the playoffs. With LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, the Lakers still believe that they can contend for a title and they have been making offseason moves left and right to try and get back to the NBA Finals.
NBA
Yardbarker

The influential names of the Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers were once the laughing stock of the NBA. When orchestrated by ex-owner Donald Sterling, playoff appearances were scarce, facilities were rusty, and the organization functioned like it was the Los Angeles Lakers' junior varsity team. Fast forward to 2022, the list of players wanting and choosing to play for the Clippers is growing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Oppenheimer
Person
Jevon Carter
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Serge Ibaka
Person
Marjon Beauchamp
Person
Lindell Wigginton
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Mike Budenholzer
The Associated Press

Plum's 3s lead Aces over Sky in WNBA Commissioner's Cup

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 12 of her 24 points in the first quarter as the Las Vegas Aces raced to an early 23-point lead, then held on for a 93-83 victory over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night to win the second WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship. Plum, who won the All-Star MVP in Chicago a few weeks ago, hit six of her nine 3-point attempts. “We were moving the ball really well and I just happened to be the beneficiary of a lot of wide-open looks,” Plum said. “You know I came into the game telling myself to be really patient and just let it come, but it came really early.” Chelsea Gray had 19 points — including nine pivotal points in the third quarter — and earned MVP of the game.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Alex Antetokounmpo Now Also In Bucks’ Organization With G League Squad

That’s because the Wisconsin Herd of the G League has traded for forward Alex Antetokounmpo, the brother of Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo and forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo. The Herd are the Bucks’ G League affiliate. To acquire Alex Antetokounmpo, the Herd sent the returning player rights of guard Jalen...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Spike Lee confirms latest project that Knicks fans will love

The current New York Knicks are trying to revive the franchise that has struggled to be competitive for more than two decades now. While they are attempting to do that, though, superfan and director/producer Spike Lee is hoping to remind everyone the glory days of the team back in the ’70s and ’90s.
NBA
Yardbarker

VIRAL: LeBron James Posts Instagram Video On Tuesday

View the original article to see embedded media. On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a post to his Instagram with a video. View the original article to see embedded media. James was on a basketball court getting shots up, and wrote the caption: "Tranquility at it’s finest....
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer League#Acl
GonzagaNation.net

The Iso Podcast July 27th Mailbag

Every week on The Iso podcast Dan Dickau takes an episode to answer viewer submitted questions.  This week people want to know how much a college coaching staff watches over a player during the summer or do they encourage them to go play in summer league type opportunities. Dan talk about that ...
SPOKANE, WA
Yardbarker

Lakers Rumors: Three Teams Have Explored Potential Russell Westbrook Deals

Summer in the U.S. Fireworks, apple pie, and preposterous NBA rumors. Russell Westbrook trade rumors and the Lakers are becoming a part of that tradition, too. It has been made abundantly clear that the Minnesota Timberwolves are not a trade destination for Westbrook, but the T-Wolves are far from the only team rumored to be open to the idea of trading for Westbrook.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cavaliers Now

Los Angeles Lakers Sign Jay Huff to Exhibit 10 Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have made it official with Jay Huff, signing the former UVA big man to an Exhibit 10 Contract on Wednesday. An Exhibit 10 contract is a single-season, minimum-salary NBA deal that allows the franchise to convert the contract to a two-way deal as long as that change is made prior to the beginning of the regular season. Contracts like this typically involve a bonus of up to $50,000 if the player is waived by the team.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Instagram
ESPN

Phoenix Suns officially sign coach Monty Williams to contract extension

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have officially agreed to a multiyear contract extension for Monty Williams, the NBA's Coach of the Year last season after leading the franchise to a team-record 64 wins in the regular season. The team announced the extension Wednesday. No other contract details were given. Williams,...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy