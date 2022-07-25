Anti-Semitic Propaganda Under Investigation In Calvert County Communities

Calvert County Sheriff investigators are attempting to locate those responsible for spreading anti-Semitic materials. Photo Credit: Facebook/Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Anti-Semitic propaganda has been plastered throughout communities in Calvert County, the sheriff's office advised.

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office announced that it is investigating the littering of anti-Semitic propaganda that has been strewn throughout several neighborhoods in the region.

Flyers are contained in plastic zipper bags and are thrown from cars onto lawns or placed in mailboxes, officials said. Deputies have responded and removed materials when the problem is reported.

The nature of the propaganda was not announced by investigators.

Similar flyers have been reported in California, Colorado, Florida, Texas, and Wisconsin, officials noted. The FBI is aware and a national investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about the flyers or who has surveillance footage of distribution in their neighborhood is encouraged to contact Det. Joshua Buck at Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov or by calling (410) 535-2800 ext. 2765.

