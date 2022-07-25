ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Obesity rates among U.S. children climb past 20%

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ixt5n_0gsODClm00

For the first time ever, more than 1 in 5 American kids is obese.

From 2011 to 2012 and again from 2017 to 2020, rates of obesity rose for kids between 2 and 5 years of age as well as 12- to 19-year-olds, a new analysis of nationwide health survey data shows. And the uptick was true for U.S. kids of every race and ethnic background, according to study leader Amanda Staiano.

"The proportion of kids having obesity increased from 18% in the 2011 cycle to 22% in the 2020 cycle," said Staiano, director of the pediatric obesity and health behavior lab at Louisiana State University's Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge.

"What is even more alarming is these data were all collected prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and other data published recently show that kids are gaining even more weight because of restrictions to their diet and activity during the pandemic," she said.

Staiano fears the numbers will be even worse in the next National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

Obesity has significant health consequences, she said, from some cancers to diabetes, heart disease, asthma, joint problems, anxiety and depression.

"Kids are bearing the cost of this disease, and adults are paying for the added healthcare costs of kids growing up with diseases and needing treatment," Staiano said. "Kids who aren't eating nutritious diets tend to perform worse in school, and so obesity affects every area of a child's life."

For the study, she and her Pennington Center colleague Kathy Hu analyzed data on nearly 15,000 U.S. children and teens who took part in the nationwide health and nutrition survey in 2011-2012, 2013-2014, 2015-2016 and 2017-2020.

Among 2- to 19-year-olds, obesity surged from 17.7% between 2011 and 2012 to 21.5% in the 2017-2020 survey.

During the decade-long span, obesity rates among boys rose from 18% to 21.4%, and among girls from 17% to 21.6%.

While obesity rates rose significantly in preschoolers and teens, they did not among 6- to 11-year-olds.

Overall, obesity rates for kids 2 to 19 rose from 21.8% to 27% among Mexican-Americans; from 19.5% to 23.8% among Black youngsters, and from 15% to 18.4% among white kids, Staiano and Hu found.

To help curb the rising tide of obesity, Staiano said doctors should screen for and monitor obesity and related diseases that affect the heart, lungs and metabolism. But, she added, solving the problem will be the work of American society as a whole.

"Healthcare providers should provide counseling and evidence-based programs to support families to adopt a healthier lifestyle," Staiano said. "Insurance companies should follow the Affordable Care Act to pay for these weight management services as a way to prevent debilitating and costly disease."

Prevention and early treatment are critical so kids gain a healthy amount of weight, she said.

"Parents and kids should talk to their doctors and school nurses to develop a healthy eating and activity plan that will work for their family," Staiano said.

"A lot of weight gain occurs when kids are off of school during the summertime, so community leaders and government officials should advocate for feeding programs to provide healthy meals during this out-of-school time and to provide camps and programs with structured activity during the summer," she said.

Staiano said investments are needed in lifestyle and behavior weight management programs, medications, and metabolic and bariatric surgery options for kids to slow down their weight gain or help them lose weight in a safe and sustainable way.

"Civic leaders should incentivize grocery stores and corner stores with healthy food options to locate in food deserts and also ensure walking trails and public parks and playgrounds are safe and well maintained," she added.

Dr. David Katz, a specialist in preventive and lifestyle medicine and president of the True Health Initiative in Tulsa, Okla., reviewed the findings.

He said the losing battle against childhood obesity in America has been waged for more than three decades.

"Stated bluntly, this a national disgrace, because this problem is one with dire consequences that we could fix any time we genuinely committed to doing so," Katz said.

Obesity rises relentlessly because whole industries profit from it, he pointed out.

"The problem worsens because far more resources are invested in propagating the problem than in fixing it," Katz said. "We know, for instance, that we have a food supply of willfully addictive junk food designed to maximize eating, yet make futile recommendations for 'portion control' without addressing the root cause."

These new data show that obesity gets worse not mysteriously, but because our society has never made any serious effort to fix it, Katz said.

"We would be well advised to treat obesity in our children as we treat drowning -- for, after all, they are drowning in the hyper-palatable calories of ultra-processed foods, and in exertion-sparing technologies that proliferate endlessly," he said.

What's needed, Katz said, is mandatory training about the dangers of overeating and not exercising, as well as widespread reminders about healthy eating. He likened these to the many steps required to keep kids safe around water.

"After 30 years of personal devotion to the cause, I wait to see that day dawn for me, and for all other parents," Katz said.

The findings were published online Monday in JAMA Pediatrics.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about childhood obesity.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Deaths from heart failure rise among young Americans

A growing number of younger American adults are dying of heart failure, with Black Americans being the hardest-hit, a new study finds. Heart failure is a chronic condition in which the heart muscle cannot pump blood as well as it should, leading to symptoms like fatigue, breathlessness and swelling in the legs. The condition is treatable, but it can prove deadly if it progresses to a severe stage.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New study finds lowest risk of death was among adults who exercised 150-600 minutes/week

An analysis of more than 100,000 participants over a 30-year follow-up period found that adults who perform two to four times the currently recommended amount of moderate or vigorous physical activity per week have a significantly reduced risk of mortality, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation. The reduction was 21-23% for people who engaged in two to four times the recommended amount of vigorous physical activity, and 26-31% for people who engaged in two to four times the recommended amount of moderate physical activity each week.
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Most high blood pressure in children and teenagers is linked with unhealthy lifestyle

Inactivity, diets high in sugar and salt, and excess weight account for nine in ten cases of high blood pressure in children and adolescents, according to a consensus paper by heart health experts published today in European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The document, which focuses on hypertension in 6 to 16 year-olds, recommends that families get healthy together.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Childhood Obesity#Weight Management#Weight Gain#Diseases#Middle Childhood#Parenting Tips#General Health#American
Health Digest

Signs That Your Blood Sugar May Be Spiking

Diabetes is among the most common diseases, affecting a significant portion of the U.S. population. About 37.3 million American adults have diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The food you eat contains sugar, or glucose, which is then processed into energy in the presence of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

People with underactive thyroid may face higher dementia risk

Older people with hypothyroidism, also called underactive thyroid, may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study. The risk of developing dementia is even higher for people whose condition required thyroid hormone replacement medication, the researchers report. Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland doesn’t make enough...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Lifestyle, not surgery, is the key to combating stroke, study shows

Lifestyle changes and medication are more effective in combating the risk of stroke than invasive procedures, a Monash University study shows. A Monash researcher has analyzed more than four decades of data relating to common treatments for advanced carotid artery stenosis, one of the leading causes of stroke, and found surgery and stents have very limited impact, if any, in preventing stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Hypothyroidism May Predict Dementia in Golden Years

Older people with a history of hypothyroidism may be at a much higher risk for developing dementia, a Taiwanese study found. Among patients ages 65 and older, hypothyroidism was linked with an 81% increased risk of being diagnosed with dementia (adjusted OR 1.81, 95% CI 1.14-2.87, P=0.011), reported Chien-Hsiang Weng, MD, MPH, of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and colleagues.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
UPI News

CDC adds six destinations to COVID-19 'high risk' travel category

July 25 (UPI) -- Rising COVID-19 cases have prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to add six new countries to its high risk category, warning travelers to make sure they are up to date with all COVID-19 vaccines and boosters before visiting. Central American countries El Salvador and...
TRAVEL
Health Digest

New Study Sheds Light On Heart Health Post-COVID Vaccine

Starting in April 2021, health officials began receiving reports related to cases of myocarditis and pericarditis emerging following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination (via MedicalNewsToday). Usually, both are the result of a viral infection. Myocarditis is characterized by heart muscle inflammation, while pericarditis pertains to inflammation of the tissue around the heart. Both conditions are considered to be exceptionally rare.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
UPI News

Vitamin D supplements fail to lower risk of fractures in healthy adults, study says

July 27 (UPI) -- Vitamin D supplements, though widely recommended for bone health, don't lower the risk of fractures in healthy older adults, a large study has found. The analysis was prompted by inconsistent data on whether vitamin D supplements reduce broken bones in the general population, researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School in Boston, said in a news release.
HEALTH
UPI News

Walking until it hurts actually can help peripheral artery disease

That phrase "no pain, no gain" might truly apply to people with peripheral artery disease, a new study finds. Researchers found that people with PAD who walked at a pace that caused discomfort or even pain improved their walking ability. "Exercise that induces leg pain is beneficial, though difficult," said...
FITNESS
UPI News

High-potency marijuana linked to higher risk of addiction, mental health problems

Cannabis has become far more potent over the years, and that may explain why the number of people becoming addicted to the drug has soared, a new study suggests. Researchers from the University of Bath Addiction and Mental Health Group in the United Kingdom used data from 20 studies to analyze the relationship between the types of marijuana people use and their addiction and mental health problems. The studies involved nearly 120,000 people in all.
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

Study warns of tainted dietary supplements in U.S. market

July 26 (UPI) -- Food and Drug Administration warning letters do little to stem the flow of hazardous dietary supplements tainted with unapproved stimulants into the U.S. market, new research suggests. After the FDA warned dietary supplement makers about specific products and demanded that corrective steps be taken, researchers said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What do fatty liver disease specialists do?

Fatty liver disease, also known as hepatic steatosis, is a condition where a person has a buildup of fat in their liver. If a person has fatty liver disease, they may require treatment from a liver specialist. The National Institute for Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) notes that...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs

July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Eating only during the daytime boosts health of people with Type 2 diabetes

MAASTRICHT, Netherlands — Eating only during the daytime hours could improve the health of people living with Type 2 diabetes, a new study reveals. Limiting food intake to a 10-hour window improves metabolism, according to scientists from Maastricht University Medical Center. Time-restricted eating (TRE) has become a trendy dieting plan, with some increasing daily fasting periods for up to 16 hours.
WEIGHT LOSS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
406K+
Followers
61K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy